Surry County Most Wanted

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kip E. Henry, 66, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of weapon of mass destruction;

• Nicholas Domenic William, 60, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Jimmie Wayne Vernon, 51, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts of felony possession of heroin, resisting a public officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of larceny, and four counts of receiving stolen goods;

• Robert Paul Thomas, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.