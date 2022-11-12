Police reports

Emily Venable-Schiff made a move over the summer when she exited her long-time role with the Surry County Economic Development Partnership to take a job with Surry County in the Office of Substance Abuse Recovery.

She has joined the team in a new role with the county as the Recovery to Work Business Advisor. In that job she is cultivating relationships between the county and local business with a goal of filling vacant jobs and removing impediments for those in recovery who are seeking employment.

Following the announcement of the millions of dollars that are heading to Surry County as part of opioid settlements that have been reached the county began laying out its plans for how to best use those funds.

Creating new positions such as that of the recovery to work advisor are part of the multifaceted efforts the county is using in areas of education, prevention, intervention, and recovery to attack substance use disorder from as many angles as possible.

After her twelve-year tenure at the economic development office Venable-Schiff said the connections made in that role will be beneficial in the quest to create paths to employment for those in recovery.

Having met so many of the players and having an idea of the needs of those employers will help her identify potential partners to join in the county’s fight. “It helps me with my new role because I already had great connections with local companies and community leaders.”

It is an interesting move for her to step over from a private sector job in business development into a public sector job that can utilize the talents she honed at the economic development office in a highly pinpointed area.

Already she has 22 local companies who have signed on to participate in the program. Some of the biggest employers in Surry County have signed on such as Wayne Farms, Acme Stone, Andrew Pearson Designs, Insteel Industries, Interlam, MVP Group International, New River Tire, and Renfro Brands, “Just to name a few,” she said.

In her role as recovery to work business advisor Venable-Schiff decided to use some of the tried-and-true tactics that have been used for years: encouragement and recognition for a job well done. “I started a perfect attendance incentive for the individuals I place,” she explained. “They have to have perfect attendance for four weeks in order to receive a gift card.”

Sophie Shelton of Hampton Inn is the first winner of the perfect attendance award and got both a certificate and gift card for her efforts. Some may scoff at the notion that four weeks perfect attendance should be something laudable, but for Venable-Schiff and the team at Office of Substance Abuse Recovery they know that could not be further from the case.

For many in recovery these may be their first steady job in some time, and they know creating new patterns of behavior for someone in early recovery can be exceedingly challenging.

A teacher or a coach along the way may have told you that it takes 21 days to create a new habit. A 2009 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology tried to quantify that adage through research. They said it takes anywhere from 18 to 254 days for a person to form a new habit — quite a range. However, they averaged that to 66 days for a behavior to “become automatic.”

For those in recovery there can be a great benefit to creating and adhering to routines. Patterns need to be established that create distance from the patterns of the life one is trying to flee.

Over the course of four weeks to hear the alarm clock, jump into the shower, and punch the time clock on time may sound like absolutely nothing to someone with no experience with a person struggling with substance use disorder.

“One of the primary goals of the county is to support people in the recovery community who are seeking employment,” Office of Substance Abuse Recovery data analyst Jaime Edwards said. “One of the best ways to support community members in that is to understand the challenges and needs of local citizens to achieve success on the job.”

“This is why we are conducting community stakeholder interviews to help define future goals, improve communication, creating a shared vision and earning trust,” Edwards said. He is asking questions of employers and employees in long-term recovery about possible impediments that those in recovery may face when looking for a job.

It should be noted North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein informed local leaders last month that more opioid settlements are forthcoming, and North Carolina will be receiving even more funds from the companies who made, marketed, and sold the drugs that have so scarred the country.

From there the county can fund more initiatives and bring in more hands to aid in the heavy lifting like Venable-Schiff.

Settlement funds cannot undo the damage done, but those dirty dollars from opioid profits can be repurposed into the long-term funding for programs that are going to turn the tide.