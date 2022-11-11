Veterans reunite after COVID hiatus

Lunch is being served to veterans during a luncheon in their honor held at Surry Community College.
A veteran offers a crisp salute during the national anthem at a veterans appreciation luncheon at Surry Community College, Nov. 10.
Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley welcomes the assembled back to an in person veterans lunch after a two year absence due to the pandemic.
Veterans of Surry County were welcome to the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the grounds of Surry Community College this week for a luncheon in their honor.
Veterans along with loved ones greeted each other with waves and smiles as they found those they knew and then chose a table to sit together. SCC President Dr. David Shockley offered his welcome back to the veterans to an in-person sit down veterans’ day luncheon after a modified drive-through boxed lunch was offered in lieu of the luncheon last year as a precauion because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After two years of being apart due to COVID-19 he said it was nice to have the group assembled once more. However, it was with a note of grief that he acknowledged that not every veteran was able to be in attendance. “We mourn those who we have lost over the last two years.”
He was surely among friends as he wished the United States Marine Corps a happy 247th birthday while offering the call and response “oorah” that is mandated when addressing Marines before saying, “Political affiliations aside this is still the greatest nation on Earth and all people still look at this nation to be the beacon for freedom.”
“Each and every one of you servicemen and women who have volunteered to tirelessly go, not knowing at all times where you were going to be going, but you enlisted and signed up for that obligation to go out and protect the United States and our way of life from anyone who would seek to take those blessings away from us. You did so willingly, of your own accord, and that is admirable. I am grateful to each and every one of you for doing that.”
“We are grateful for your service each one of you and to all of the campaigns that we have represented in here today from World War II to the present day. Veterans who have protected freedom, freedom not only for the United States, but the United States has an obligation to provide freedom for all those around the world who desire and who are willing to pay the price for their freedom,” he said.
He offered thanks for the veterans for their aid in, “the spread of freedom and the rights and privileges that we have as such all over the world for those people who do not enjoy such blessings as we do.”
Serving the veterans lunch were employees of the college and students, who along with color guard and singers from Surry Central High School, were all there to honor the veterans.
Shockley said, “It is a privilege, and it does something for our students and our employees who get to serve you on this day in recognizing your service. It allows us to give back and when you serve others it is indeed a powerful thing in your life. It opens up blessings and it makes you ponder in those teachable moments when you provide that service to someone else. We are grateful you are here.”
He also laid out some of the service available to veterans from Surry Community College, which was recognized again as a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023. It was the eleventh year the college has received such distinction.
Shockley mentioned SCC offers a Veteran’s Center, where veterans can take advantage of educational benefits and introduced its leader Jay McDougal, the school’s veterans affairs and financial aid specialist. The school’s website has videos and information on how to apply for VA benefits.
To make it onto that list as a Military Friendly School again means that SCC is recognized for having set a high standard in providing the opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Criteria for making the list are grouped into six categories: academic policies, admissions, culture, financial aid, graduation/career data, and the level of support given to military students.
McDougal said he wants to grow the event now that it has returned from its pandemic hibernation and hopes to see even more veterans in attendance next year.