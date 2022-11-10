Rewards await local blood donors

The giving season is approaching and along with the good feeling that accompanies supplying the gift of life to persons in need, incentives are awaiting blood donors for their gesture during upcoming collection drives in Surry County.
Multiple promotions are in place for those rolling up their sleeves in November.
“We have something to perk up your fall,” Christopher Newman of the Red Cross announced in regard to prospective blood donors.
This includes a $10 e-gift card to the merchant of one’s choice for those who give from now until Nov. 22. “Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or a delicious donut on us during your next coffee break,” advised Newman, who is with the Red Cross regional facility in Winston-Salem, which coordinates blood drives in Surry and other area counties.
Terms apply for that promotion, which can be accessed at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/perks.html
“Come give blood Nov 23-Nov 27 for a special Red Cross knit beanie,” Newman added. “Come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 for a $10 gift card by email, thanks to our partners at Amazon.”
The need for blood is continuous, but a special appeal is being issued for particular types.
“We currently have an urgent need for O positive and O negative donors,” Newman reported. Those types often play a role in emergency transfusions.
The Red Cross, the nation’s chief blood-collection agency, points out that every pint donated equals three lives saved.
Local schedule
These drives open to the public are upcoming across Surry, listed by day, times and locations:
• Sunday, Salem Fork Christian Church, 2245 White Dirt Road, Dobson, noon to 4 p.m.;
• Sunday, Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;
• Sunday, Gum Orchard Baptist Church, 152 Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;
• Monday, Central Middle School, 883 Zephyr Road, Dobson, 1:30 to 07 p.m.;
• Next Wednesday, East Surry High School, 801 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;
• Nov. 18, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;
• Nov. 21, Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;
• Nov. 23, the 13 Bones restaurant, 502 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Nov. 25, the Surry American Red Cross building at 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;
• Nov. 28, Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., noon to 4:30 p.m.;
• Nov. 30, The Sanctuary Church, 154 Cornerstone Lane, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.
Donation appointments can be made by visiting https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.
Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.
An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.