Capitol Christmas tree stops in Mount Airy

Tom Hill, of Piper’s Gap, signs both his name and that of his wife, Regina Hill, to the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Christmas card. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Janet Pearson, Surry County Forest Ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service, talks with fourth graders from Franklin Elementary School. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Ed and Deborah Kingdon, a driving team with Hardy Brothers, poses in the cab of their Hardy Brothers truck the two are using to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree across North Carolina, before eventually heading to Washington, D.C. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
From a distance it looked a lot like any other 18-wheeler, albeit a bit more colorful in design.
But inside the massive trailer rested the nation’s Yuletide tree, a 78-foot Red Spruce cut down in North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest, now on a three-week sojourn through North Carolina to the nation’s capital, where it will be mounted, decorated, and lit as the country’s official Christmas tree.
A constant stream of people numbering well into the hundreds made their way to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mount Airy Wednesday morning to catch a glimpse of the tree — visible through Plexiglas’s sections of the trailer — and to meet with the local husband-and-wife team tasked with driving the tree to Washington, D.C.
Harold “Ed” Kingdon Jr. and Deborah Z. Kingdon, a driving team working for Hardy Brothers Trucking of Siloam, were chosen by the firm for the hauling assignment, after Hardy Brothers was tapped as the company that would transport the tree.
In this case, transport means more than simply driving from Pisgah to Washington. The two, along with an entourage of police and U.S. Forestry officials, are busy crisscrossing the state, setting up for events such as Wednesday’s two-hour display at Veteran’s Park in Mount Airy.
During that stop, members of the public were free to come in, view the tree through the Plexiglass, sign a giant Christmas card accompanying the tree, meet with officials from the Forestry Service, with representatives of Hardy Brothers, as well as purchase seedlings made from the tree’s seeds.
Under one of the Veteran’s Park picnic shelters stood Janet Pearson, with the North Carolina Forestry Service, who was talking with local school groups visiting the display, teaching them about evergreens, Christmas tree history, and the department’s role in supporting the Christmas tree industry in North Carolina.
Ed Kingdon said he and his wife regularly make long runs, hauling dry goods to California and returning with a truck full of organic produce — but the three-week tour they are on now tops all the drives.
Deb Kingdon said they are putting in two or three appearances each day, driving the truck into a location, setting it up for a two-hour show with the public, then breaking everything down and transporting to a new location. That began with a Nov. 5 event in Asheville and will continue through towns across North Carolina. She said they were at three events on Tuesday, in Mount Airy Wednesday morning with another one scheduled later that day, and then they would be at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro Thursday morning.
The duo, along with their supporting crew, will keep up that pace until Dec. 17, when they are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C.
Rodney Smith, the man with the U.S. Forest Service who oversaw the actual cutting of the tree, said Ruby, as the tree is known, will be set up there for a several-day process of fluffing her out, making any necessary repairs to the tree, then having lights and decorations strung up on her branches.
Then will come the official lighting ceremony, followed by its stand as the nation’s Christmas tree. Afterward, Deb Kingdon said Ruby will continue living in a way — her wood is to be salvaged and used to build various instruments.
“Red Spruce has good tone qualities,” Smith said.
On Wednesday, the tree sure seemed to be striking up a holiday chord with many area residents visiting Veteran’s Park.