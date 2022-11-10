Police reports

November 9, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Granite City Gold and Pawn Shop was the scene of a break-in that was discovered Monday morning which targeted guns, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The business located in the 1500 block of South Main Street is believed to have been victimized sometime during the weekend, which involved breaking a window air-conditioning unit to gain entry, police records state.

Various firearms were stolen during the incident, with no descriptions or values disclosed. Also taken was a Stihl concrete saw valued at $700, described as orange in color.

• Nathaniel Lee Goins, 18, of 977 Newsome St., was charged Monday with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one a felony. The vehicle involved in that case was stolen from another location on Newsome Street near his home, but other details were not listed.

The misdemeanor motor vehicle larceny charge stems from the theft of a scooter which was discovered Sunday. The 2020 Dongfang TY50GT-B model, valued at $500, was stolen from the home of its owner, Eugene Alexander Bouldin, in the 2400 block of Wards Gap Road.

Goins was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $18,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 21.

• An investigation of a traffic crash led to Maricela Briones Narvarro, 35, of Belton Road, being served on Oct. 14 with a warrant for a nearly 12-year-old charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. It had been issued in Wake County in January 2011.

Narvarro was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in a Wake County courtroom earlier this month.

• Two people were jailed without privilege of bond on domestic assault charges after an Oct. 13 incident at their home at 1313 Northridge St.

Ronald Edward Hawks, 57, and Brenda Mae Surratt-Hawks, 58, are accused of striking each other during a disturbance, causing minor injuries.

The case is set for next Monday’s session of Surry District Court.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense in which Mount Airy Vision Center on South Renfro Street was victimized was reported on Oct. 12. The crime involved an unknown party using a stolen credit card to buy expensive sunglasses over the telephone, which have a total value of $1,847.

Ten different pairs were included, identified as Ray Ban, Kate Spade, Liz Claiborne, Guess, Coach and Bebe sunglasses.