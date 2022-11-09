Cochran, Hutchens, Thacker take city council seats

When the smoke cleared from Tuesday’s elections, Mount Airy found itself with three new city commissioner-elects waiting in the wings who each captured their respective seats by lopsided margins.
Deborah Cochran, a former Mount Airy mayor and at-large commissioner, again won the at-large council seat, while Chad Hutchens took a North Ward seat on the five-member board now held by Jon Cawley, who vacated it to run for mayor.
Meanwhile, Phil Thacker, a former longtime member of the Mount Airy Board of Education, was victorious in a South Ward race.
Cochran, a former radio personality in Mount Airy, defeated a sitting councilman, Steve Yokeley, who has served as a South Ward commissioner since 2009, in the position won Tuesday by Thacker. But this year Yokeley was running for the at-large slot.
Yokeley did so since the election for that seat involved filling an unexpired two-year term, reflecting his desire to not serve another four-year one. The unexpired term resulted from former At-Large Commissioner Ron Niland being appointed mayor in 2021 before that term ran its course.
Present At-Large Commissioner Joe Zalescik, appointed to replace Niland, wanted to run for the South Ward slot, but was defeated in a May primary also won by Thacker and will step down from the city board next month.
Cochran defeated Yokeley by a margin of 1,987 to 1,359 votes (59 percent to 41 percent of the total), while Hutchens won his North Ward race with John Pritchard 1,960 to 1,236 (61 percent to 39 percent).
Thacker was victorious in the South Ward against Gene Clark (1,896 to 1,282, or 60 percent to 40 percent).
Grassroots effort cited
Tuesday night after the returns were in, Cochran credited grassroots backing for the at-large victory, including from citizens supporting her position in opposing a controversial downtown master plan update.
She also referred to her political philosophy as a factor, even though Mount Airy holds non-partisan elections.
“I am immensely thankful to voters, grassroots supporters, downtown merchants, business owners and the Surry County Republican Party for their strong show of support to amplify my conservative message,” Cochran commented.
The incoming at-large commissioner says her success is partly due to those she learned from during her earlier tenure in city government.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank former Mount Airy city commissioners Teresa Lewis, Shirley Brinkley, Todd Harris and Jon Cawley — I had the honor of serving with them,” explained Cochran. She further credited the involvement of her 2022 opponent:
“I also extend thanks to Steve Yokeley for his years of service as a city commissioner. I wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”
Hutchens “humbled, honored”
The North Ward victor, Hutchens — a sergeant with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in the School Resource Officer Division — released a statement Wednesday afternoon concerning his race.
“I am both humbled and honored that the citizens of Mount Airy have placed their confidence and support in me by electing me as a city commissioner,” he wrote. Hutchens added that he wants to assure everyone in the city that he “will always endeavor to reflect the utmost compassion, honesty and integrity.”
“I want to thank my family and friends for their unending love and support. I want to extend a special thanks to Sheriff (Steve) Hiatt, my fellow deputies and school resource officers, who have continued encouraging and supporting me throughout this campaign,” Hutchens stated further.
“I want to thank the citizens of Mount Airy who participated in this election. To the many volunteers who came forward to assist with our campaign, I say, ‘thank you.’ We could not have succeeded without you. I sincerely thank each of you.”
Hutchens is pledging to serve citizens to the fullest extent once he takes office.
“As we have demonstrated throughout our campaign, I am passionate about serving others and am dedicated to public service — I will continue to be involved and engaged with our citizens,” the commissioner-elect stated.
“I will strive to continue the focus and vision of fiscal responsibility, community and economic development in representing the citizens of Mount Airy and city employees.”
Hutchens additionally noted his desire to become an effective member of the municipal government team in his efforts for residents.
“I look forward to working with each of you as one of your city commissioners and continuing to make Mount Airy a place where all people can build a home and future,” he wrote.
“You have shown me that you believe in my talents by casting your vote. Thank you once again for believing in me. I will try my best to fulfill your expectations.”
Thacker could not be reached for comment Wednesday on his election outcome.
