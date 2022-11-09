Cawley defeats Niland in mayor’s race

Cawley

Mount Airy is getting a new mayor, based on the outcome of a Tuesday election which both candidates involved believe resulted from a high voter turnout.

Jon Cawley, who has served as a North Ward city commissioner since 2008, had lost to Mayor Ron Niland in a May 17 primary, but was victorious in the rematch for Mount Airy’s top elected post.

Unofficial results from the Surry County Board of Elections showed Cawley receiving 1,915 votes (5 % of the total cast), compared to Niland, who garnered 1,511 (4 %).

A big push for support by Cawley recently, along with two issues he believes fueled the outcome — involving a controversial downtown master plan and a sign request from a local racing legend — are being credited for the victory.

“I went into it planning on winning and I had a whole lot of support from a whole lot of people and a lot of people turned out to vote,” Cawley said Wednesday.

“Treva Kirkman was my campaign manager and we talked about winning,” he said of the determined mindset involved.

“And I feel like we ran a clean campaign,” the mayor-elect added. “This campaign had a good deal of name-calling, but I didn’t participate in that.”

Incumbent reacts

Niland was gracious in his comments Wednesday about the non-partisan election verdict and the factors behind this.

“Well, I don’t know that I was surprised,” added the mayor, who had been appointed to that position last year to replace David Rowe, who formerly held it before resigning in October 2020 for health reasons.

Niland credited the campaign team of his opponent.

“They worked really, really hard and they worked the early voting hard and I didn’t,” Niland acknowledged regarding a scenario that included Cawley coming out for the start of that process the morning it began on Oct. 20.

The results from the one-stop, absentee early voting period that concluded last Saturday were evident with the release of initial returns for the mayoral race Tuesday night.

Before ballots from any of the city’s five precincts had been tallied, preliminary figures incorporating early voting showed Cawley with an advantage of 1,163 to 998 which held up and gradually increased as the evening progressed.

Cawley had a 182-vote lead after a single precinct’s results were in, which grew to the 404-vote winning margin after all were totaled.

“And the turnout helped,” the challenger said.

“I just want to congratulate the winners,” Niland said Wednesday in reference to not only the mayoral contest, but three Mount Airy Board of Commissioners races which will result in the five-member group getting a trio of new ones.

All those elected Tuesday will be sworn in to office in early December.

“I’m disappointed, obviously,” Niland said of his loss. “But I’m optimistic about the future of our city.”

The mayor, also a former city manager here, says he plans to prepare a formal statement about the situation to be read at the next council meeting on Nov. 17.

Downtown, Fleming factors

Aside from the campaign basics of working hard to get voters out, Cawley pointed to two issues emerging since the May primary which he believed affected the outcome of the mayor’s election.

One involved the city board’s recent passage of an updated master plan for downtown Mount Airy, which many citizens — and merchants in the central business district — oppose, including holding a protest march on Oct. 9.

Niland has been an ardent supporter of the plan critics fear will cause physical changes to streets and sidewalks which might damage the existing character of the downtown area.

Cawley voted against the plan on Sept. 1, the same night it was criticized by the majority of speakers at a public hearing, and said Wednesday he believes this struck a chord with voters. “The rush to get that vote through for some reason that seems very hard to understand.”

The other issue he thinks played a role involved a struggle by local body shop owner Frank Fleming, also known for his distinguished modified racing career. Fleming initially hit a roadblock in his plans to use an existing sign at a site where he is developing a $2 million facility that will create jobs.

Fleming was prohibited from utilizing the old sign due to exceeding municipal height regulations that apply to new businesses, despite its former use by a supermarket. Those rules were deemed petty and arbitrary by some observers and, as Cawley said Wednesday, ran contrary to common sense.

Cawley openly supported Fleming’s efforts to remedy the matter, which included appealing a zoning board’s decision to Surry County Superior Court.

City officials later approved an amendment to allow the local businessman to re-use the sign, with a crowd of his supporters in the audience, including a N.C. General Assembly member. Yet the damage seemed to have been done from a public-perception standpoint.

“I think we have to do a better job of listening and take more responsibility for educating the public,” Cawley suggested Wednesday in regard to such situations.

“And I feel like we focused on issues that were in front of us and people responded to our message,” the election winner said of his campaign team.

The mayor-elect listed public safety as the first need he wants to tackle, specifically as it relates to personnel departures from the city police and fire departments.

He had one final thought Wednesday:

“Thanks to all those wonderful people who supported me.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.