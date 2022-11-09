Holiday to affect garbage schedules

November 9, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The observance of Veterans Day on Friday will be accompanied by changes in Mount Airy sanitation schedules for that day.

This includes the Friday residential garbage route, which is to be serviced a day earlier, on Thursday, instead.

The same will occur with the city’s commercial garbage routes normally run on Friday, which also will be moved up to Thursday.

Plans call for Friday’s industrial route to additionally be serviced on Thursday.

City offices will be closed Friday for Veterans Day.