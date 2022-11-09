Woman accused of embezzling $100,000

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Hawks

A Mount Airy woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $100,000 from a local business where she was employed for years.

Emily Stone Hawks, 48, of 123 Tumbleweed Trail, was taken into custody last Thursday as the result of an investigation of financial records at Professional Rental Services on Frederick Street.

The former employee there, who is charged with felony embezzlement, was booked into the Surry County Jail after her arrest and released under a $7,500 secured bond. Hawks is scheduled to appear in Surry County Superior Court on Nov. 28.

The case originated with an Aug. 3 incident report to the Mount Airy Police Department by local longtime businessman Gene Rees involving Professional Rental Services (PRS), one of his endeavors.

It is a commercial laundry service that opened in 2001 and also has supplied items such as linens, mats, towels and mops, along with operating a new and used clothing store from the Frederick Street location.

In May, it was announced that the rental business component of PRS had been sold by Rees to Alsco Uniforms, a large company with a national and international presence based in Salt Lake City.

Rees disclosed details of the possible embezzlement to a city detective, Lt. Brad Quesinberry.

“The case was identified while Professional Rental Services was conducting an audit of its financial records,” says a statement released this week by the Mount Airy Police Department.

“Upon further investigation into this matter by Gene Rees and accountants for the company of Professional Rental Services, discrepancies were found in the amount of $100,000 over the course of several years of employment by Emily Hawks,” the police statement adds.

The audit turned up alleged misuse of company credit cards and payroll and company funds directly associated with the former employee, according to police.

Hawks’ exact position with Professional Rental Services could not be pinpointed Wednesday.

The August report to authorities led to further investigation by the city police Criminal Investigations Division and the subsequent allegation against the ex-employee.

“And it appears that Ms. Hawks was indicted through (a county) grand jury,” Maj. Scott Hudson of the Surry Sheriff’s Office advised Wednesday. Personnel from that department arrested the woman last week, since she resides outside the city limits in the Sheltontown area.

Rees could not be reached Wednesday for comment on the situation.

