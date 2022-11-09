East Surry students hold egg drop project

November 9, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

<p>Joshua Shelton’s fourth period students with projects after the fall.</p>

<p>The bucket truck assisting with the event.</p>

<p>The eggs being lifted into the air, preparing for the drop.</p>

<p>The eggs dropped, each in unique containers, to see which survive the fall.</p>

<p>From left are Izzy Cline, Ella Simmons, and Maggy Sechrist displaying their egg drop project.</p>

As part of their science course, students at East Surry High Scool had to design housing that would protect and egg dropped from 60 feet.

“Special thanks to Carolina Clearing & Tree Service for helping our students with this project,” school officials said of the project.