East Surry students hold egg drop project

Students across Surry County participated in education and outreach programs last week as part of national Red Ribbon Week.

For almost 40 years since the kidnapping and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Enrique Camerena at the hands of Mexican drug cartels, Red Ribbon week has been the country’s single largest drug prevention program that according to the DEA reaches an estimated 80 million Americans a year.

The theme for this year’s Red Ribbon Week was, “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.” Many schools in Surry County had their students participate in an essay writing contest about substance use disorder and its effects not only on the person suffering but also those caught in the whirlwinds that surround the deadly disease.

From Mount Airy Middle School, the winning essay entitled “Substance Use as a Social Problem” was written by Samuel Nicolas Garcia Barrios. He looks at peer pressure and what the long-term effects of substance abuse can be on physical, mental health, and one’s future plans. His essay follows in its entirety:

Substance use is considered a social problem these days because today it is being used a lot especially by teens and they use it as a coping method for when someone is feeling stressed, depressed or has too much anxiety that they go to smoking tobacco or vaping to deal with it and the results of it are affecting their body in several negative ways. People have been unemployed from their jobs just because they have been caught using substances they weren’t supposed to at work to deal with their stress or depression or anxiety, but many have been abusing the use of these drugs and some have died or have gotten in serious situations where they could get injured or have gotten injured.

All of these things are reasons it’s been considered a social problem these days also it has led people to push their families away and be less social with people and even their own friends and loved ones which have made it for those people really difficult to give up doing those things and have led many to suicidal situations where they can’t deal with all the weight that they have on their shoulders just because they used one drug to help them deal with their stress or depression that it lead them to be alone and even more depressed and stressed.

The way social problems relate to substance use is when someone is not being included or being pressured to vape or take a drug to fit in all of these things make it a way of social problem as a way of substance use because first you are being peer pressured to do something you don’t want to do just to fit in. Also, these social problems lead them to misuse of the substance and makes them addicted to it which then leads to the situations I’ve stated before. This means those kids are more likely to experience depression or stress or even anxiety which is what turns them to substance use and affects them in many negative ways.

The way it can be strengthened is by understanding how substance abuse develops like seeking out intoxication every time you use and understanding the abusing prescription medication. Other ways are avoiding temptation and peer pressure, instead develop healthy friendships and relationships by avoiding friends or family members who pressure you to use substances because it’s often said, “we become most like those we surround ourselves by.” So if you surround yourself with people who abuse drugs and alcohol you are most likely to as well especially peer pressure since it’s a major part of life for teens and adults if anyone you know is trying to stay drug free or even yourself is trying to stay drug free then you should develop a good way to just say no or maybe by preparing a good excuse. You could also seek help for mental illness since substance use and mental illness are often related and you are suffering from mental illnesses like depression,

Anxiety or even stress you should seek professional help from a licensed therapist or counselor because they will provide you with healthy manageable skills to relieve your symptoms without turning to drugs and alcohol. One of the best ways could be keeping a well-balanced life since people often turn to drugs and alcohol when something in their life is missing or is not working. By practicing stress management skills, it can help you to overcome all these life stressors and will help you live a balanced and healthy life.

You could develop goals and dreams for your future, plan ahead, and focus on achieving them. Then you’ll realize that drugs and alcohol will simply get in the way and hold you back from achieving your goals. The benefits of when it is strengthened are to heal broken relationships, usually drug and alcohol can cause trust issues with family and friends and when you take the steps to sobriety, family therapy and counseling it’s a good way to heal relationships, It increases job productivity when living with an addiction to drugs and alcohol you can have a hard time staying employed like having frequent absences, tardiness and could decline in job productivity that results in job loss and if you take on a life on sobriety it would allow more prompt, reliable and productive work for you.

Physical health and addiction of these substances can lead to physical health issues. The brain and other organs are affected and by using these substances it can cause an early death too, but these health issues can be preventable with sober living which benefits you with a healthier and longer life. Mental health: most substances have negative effects on mental health, some heighten depression, anxiety, fear, paranoia, and insomnia but living substance free allows a medical professional to treat any underlying psychological issues benefiting you by letting you live free with any mental health issues. Last but not least enjoying life by living substance free is more enjoyable. Also, a healthy sober mind changes a person’s perspective because life is short, and you should enjoy it to the fullest substance free by not harming yourself with drugs and alcohol.