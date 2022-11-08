City board to have new look

Related Articles
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioner will have a significantly new make-up after Tuesday’s election, although those winning new seats are not exactly strangers to city politics.
With all of the city’s precincts reporting, Jon Cawley has defeated incumbent Ron Niland in the race for mayor, 1,915 votes to 1,511, with 10 write-in ballots. Cawley has served as the North Ward commissioner since 2008, a seat he opted to vacate for his mayoral bid.
Another newcomer to the board is Deborah Cochran, who defeated sitting Commissioner Steve Yokeley for the at large seat on the board, 1,987 to 1,359, with 7 write-in votes. Technically Yokeley was not the incumbent, because he was holding the South Ward seat, but opted this year to seek the at-large seat.
Cochran is a familiar face as well, having served as commissioner and being twice elected to the mayor’s post before stepping aside in 2015 to devote her time to pursuing a teaching career.
Chad Hutchens defeated John Pritchard for the vacated North Ward seat, 1,960 to 1,236, while Phillip Thacker bested Gene Clark in the South Ward race 1,896 to 1,282.
As a result of Tuesday’s result, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners will have a new mayor and three new commissioners. All the races in the city were non-partisan.
There was no such turnover on the Surry County Board of Commissioners, where all three Republican incumbents held serve.
With 22 of 23 precincts reporting, Central District Commissioner Mark Marion appeared to be on the verge of defeating Democratic challenger Ken Badgett 18,001 to 4,994; South District incumbent Eddie Harris looked to win over Democratic Frank Beals 16,393 to 5,957; while Mount Airy District Bill Goins was running unopposed., garnering 19,205 votes
The two towns in Surry County — Dobson and Pilot Mountain — will see all incumbents returning to office.
In Dobson, Mayor Ricky K. Draughn ran unopposed. Four candidates were vying for two open seats on the town board of commissioners, with incumbents J. Wayne Atkins and Walker White winning over challenger John Jonczak. Sharon Gates-Hodges had also filed to run, but she died less than two weeks before the election. Atkins received 184 votes, White garnered 167, and Jonczak received 159. Gates-Hodges still received 106 votes, and there were three write-in ballots.
All of the Pilot Mountain races saw incumbents running unopposed, with Mayor Evan J. Cockerham and commissioners Donna M. Kiger and Scott Needham ready to serve another term.
There will, however, be turnover on local school boards, with two incumbents losing in the Surry County Board of Education race.
With all 22 county school board precincts reporting, in the District 2 Surry County Board of Education race, Republican Tony L. Hutchens unseated Democratic incumbent Mamie McKinney Sutphin 13,324 to 5,163, while Republican candidate Kent Whitaker defeated incumbent Melissa Key Atkinson, who ran with no party affiliation, for the District 3 seat, 11,963 to 6,291.
Republican T.J. Bledsoe ran unopposed for the District 4 seat.
With all five city school board precincts reporting, three candidates running unopposed won seats on the Mount Airy school board. They are Democrat Tim Matthews and Republicans Kyle Leonard and Ben Cooke.
Several county-wide offices featured candidates running unopposed: Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, Clerk of Superior Court L. Neil Brendle, and District Attorney Tim Watson.
The three-way race for two Surry Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor seats was also settled Tuesday. With 22 of the county’s 23 precincts reporting, it appeared incumbents Chat Keith Chilton and Brad Boyd were on their way to winning, garnering 13,868 and 11,241 votes, respectively. Joe Zalescik tallied 4,841 votes, and there were 358 write-in ballots.
Full election results for the county, as well as in-depth looks at several of the races, will be featured online Wednesday at mtairynews.com and in Thursday’s print edition of The Mount Airy News.