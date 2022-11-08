Westfield Elementary holds trick-or-treating

Students enjoyed trick-or-treating in the gymnasium. Submitted photo
<p>Everyone was dressed up in their favorite costumes for a little fall fun.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Everyone was dressed up in their favorite costumes for a little fall fun.

Submitted photo

Local businesses and churches brought candy and small gifts to handout to each student. Submitted photo

Local businesses and churches brought candy and small gifts to handout to each student.

Submitted photo

Students and teachers at Westfield Elementary recently celebrated Halloween by dressing up in costumes, and the students trick-or-treated in the gymnasium, which was decorated in fall themes.

The day also included visits from community members, many of whom also dressed up in various costumes.

“We were so blessed by the generosity of these many churches and businesses,” school officials said. “They brought out candy and small gifts to place in each students bag. We wish to extend our many thanks to these people who came to support our students and our school with their time.”

Among the churches, businesses and school members who participated in the event are East Surry Honor Society, Jessup Grove Baptist Church, Westfield Baptist Church, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Advanced Electronic Services, Blues Grove Baptist Church, School Social Workers, Holly Springs Baptist Church, Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, Westfield PTO, ESHE Interact Club, Westfield Friends Meeting, Jeana Cox-Sonya Ganyard Realty and John and Linda Wyatt.