Barn quilt class scheduled

November 7, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — The art of barn quilting will be the subject of a class planned Thursday in Dobson where students can learn what’s involved.

It is being hosted by the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Community Association component of the local agency.

The objective of the class will involve creating a two-foot by two-foot barn quilt square.

It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the local Extension center, located at 915 E. Atkins St., Suite 300, in Dobson.

The cost is $65 per person, which includes all supplies and materials.

With space limited, those interested in participating must prepay to guarantee a spot.

Registration is available at 336-401-8025, along with more information.

Class members are asked to bring a bag lunch.