Day of the dead a time to ‘celebrate’

Leticia Arvizu holds a photograph of her late grandmother in front of an an ofrenda (or offering place) honoring persons who have passed on, which provides a means of maintaining connections between past and present generations.
David Brown displays a small sombrero while playing songs from a DJ booth.
The “Calling All Souls” message is at the heart of Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead).
In these days of wildly popular television shows focused on zombies — better known as “walkers”— one might consider the Day of the Dead a scary proposition, which is actually everything but.
Although persons who have passed on are honored with a special display during that holiday — observed Saturday at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History — there’s nothing really frightening or sad about the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos in Spanish).
“We celebrate — we do not mourn,” Leticia Arvizu explained while holding a photograph of her late grandmother at an ofrenda (or offering place, similar to an altar) prepared in a large room of the museum for the event.
An ofrenda is created to symbolize life, death and the spiritual implications of the mortal world. It is decorated with traditional items associated with the holiday along with ones that had meaning to deceased individuals.
Arvizu described the ofrenda as a spot where “we commune with our family members and we enjoy a special day with them” — minus tears.
“In total, a little over thirty folks have come through,” Arvizu said of the quiet setting in the museum where pictures, crosses and other special tokens had been thoughtfully placed.
“We have photos of pets as well,” she added. “Our pets are family, too.”
The Day of the Dead is a Hispanic cultural event coinciding closely with All Saints’ Day, a Christian celebration of deceased saints, and also relatives, observed by the Roman Catholic Church and many Protestant congregations.
One of its main purposes involves maintaining connections between past and present generations in ways such as the ofrenda.
Although the Day of the Dead originated in southern Mexico, it should not be considered a Mexican version of Halloween, experts say.
“We are growing”
Outside the museum, things were a bit less solemn and much more lively Saturday during the annual Day of the Day observance for which admission was free.
An array of activities were taking place on the Virginia Street side of the facility, with that roadway closed to accommodate the various festivities. These included music, face painting, a raffle, children’s activities, food trucks and vendors offering event-themed merchandise during the scheduled seven-hour event.
A live dance performance also was scheduled during the Day of the Dead celebration.
The annual Dia de los Muertos gathering at the local museum — which was first held in 2019 — has achieved special significance among the local Latino population, who view it as a gesture making them feel welcome here.
“What does it mean? It means a lot,” Jazmin Lopez said in discussing the event’s importance in this regard.
“It means we’re growing,” she said of the targeted group. “We’re becoming a part of Mount Airy and Surry County.”
Lopez, a Dobson resident, is associated with a local business called Las Meras Chicas, which specializes in transportation services.
As she spoke, David Brown, a DJ, was adding to the atmosphere of the occasion by playing Latino music — with at least eight hours’ worth available, he said.
The origins of Dia de los Muertos are rooted in Aztec beliefs and practices, which then intersected those of Roman Catholicism with the introduction of Spanish culture via the conquistadors and subsequent Spanish settlers, according to information from the museum.
As a regional museum, officials there believe it has a responsibility to tell the stories of diverse communities in the area — past, present and future.
