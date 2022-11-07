Runners from 20-plus states expected here Saturday

November 7, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A large crowd is assembled downtown before the start of last year’s Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K.

Quick, name a gathering with “Mayberry” in its title which draws folks to Mount Airy from all over the country — no, not Mayberry Days, but the Mayberry Half Marathon 5K and 10K.

At last report, runners from more than 20 states had signed up for the event scheduled for this coming Saturday morning, with that number likely to grow during the time leading up to Race Day.

“Currently, we have 664 individuals registered representing 21 states and one runner from Ontario, Canada,” a longtime organizer of the event, Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis, said as last weekend approached.

Walk-up registration will be available Saturday for the Mayberry Half Marathon 5K and 10K, which last year attracted more than 800 participants for the three-pronged event.

With hundreds of folks to be in town for the competition element, the local tourism industry also will be a big winner.

“This event has become a regional event that draws hundreds of runners to Mount Airy and is making a major impact in our community,” added Lewis. As the city’s former parks and recreation director, he understands the economic role facilities in that realm can play.

“Sports tourism continues to be a major focus in the recreation field.”

The Mayberry Half Marathon 5K and 10K is in its 15th year, being cancelled in 2020 as the pandemic was raging.

In addition to North Carolina and Virginia, runners from West Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, California, Connecticut and Illinois had registered at last report.

The presence of so many folks from far away is expected to be a boost for the local restaurant, lodging and other industries that are still recovering from the pandemic in some cases.

Race details

The Mayberry Half Marathon 5K and 10K will begin on Main Street.

A staggered format includes the half marathon (a 13.1-mile distance) starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the 10K (6.2 miles) at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K (3.1 miles) 8:30.

Runners will dash down North Main Street and take a left onto Pine Street, another left onto Riverside Drive and then a right into Riverside Park. All runners will head onto the Granite City Greenway and turn around at points to reach the respective distances involved, finishing at the trailhead in Riverside Park.

Every runner will receive a performance shirt while supplies last and a finisher medal, with awards awaiting the top competitors overall, including both male and female and among age groups.

Packet pickups will be held at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Walk-up registration is available both days.

Standard registration costs are $35 for the 5K, $45 for the 10K and $75 for the half marathon, with a $25 charge for all races for youths under 18.

Runners can register online at https://mayberryhalf.itsyourrace.com/

The event will be held rain or shine.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.