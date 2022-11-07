Runners from 20-plus states expected here Saturday

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Elkin Wednesday as part of a statewide listening tour regarding opioid settlement funds that will aid the state’s fight against substance use disorder.

Stein aggressively targeted the drug companies, manufacturers, and those involved in the marketing tactics that led to the ongoing opioid crisis in America. He led the coalition that reached a $26 billion settlement from those companies which he noted was the second largest state Attorney General settlement ever.

Leaders from Elkin, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, along with officials from Surry County including the Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, emergency management, sheriff’s office, and county commissioners met with Stein so he could hear from local leaders about what the plans were for utilizing the nearly $25 million that will reach this area as part of the settlement.

Keep it local

“I’ve been travelling the state to hear what works and what doesn’t and how communities are going to spend the money,” he said.

Stein noted North Carolina was managing its settlement funds in a different fashion than other states, “We made a conscious decision that we wanted this money to make the biggest impact and save the most lives possible.”

“We concluded that you as the counties were the best vehicle to do that because this is a problem born at the local level, but it’s also addressed at the local level with your police, your EMS, your Department of Social Services, and your jail.”

“You’re on the front line of developing strategies, so we decided 85% will go to local governments. That was a decision that I don’t think any other state in the country made but it’s because we know the good work you all do and the confidence, we have in your using the funds.”

Mark Willis of the county’s substance abuse recovery office shared the lengthy process his office went through to collect data and input from Surry residents on what they felt was needed in terms of combating drugs and alcohol. They prioritized that list and are using that as the road map for spending settlement funds tailored to the needs of Surry County.

In speaking about what is working, Eric Southern of Surry County Emergency Management noted collected information from overdose patients had led to more and better referrals into treatment. He said deployment of NARCAN had led to more successful overdose saves from law enforcement who often arrive before his crews can.

Chief Deputy Larry Lowe mentioned the Surry County Sheriff’s Office had used money from the office of substance abuse recovery to purchase software for data collection from smart phones, which has made a big difference in investigating overdoses. With a dedicated detective looking into overdose deaths, the county has prosecuted three on second degree murder charges and has opened more than 40 such investigations that try to link the death to the source of the drugs.

Wilkes County Commissioner Eddie Sutton heaped praise on Mark Willis, the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, and the initiatives Surry County has taken in terms of substance abuse like peer support specialists saying, “Governor Cooper can look at Surry County and point to them as a model.”

Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris reminded the group no two communities are alike and said that the road map for Surry County may not be the same. Stein agreed with Harris that the plans need to be “particularized. The end goal can be the same but the path to get there can be very different.”

Greed-driven suffering

Stein said North Carolina has been hit hard by “an absolutely devastating public health crisis.”

“We are in the midst of the deadliest drug epidemic in American history, and we are at the deadliest moment of this epidemic,” the Attorney General said. He cited 107,000 overdose deaths nationally in 2021 calling that total, “A number we’ve never seen. We’ve never crossed that threshold.”

That total was up 15% from the 2020 total, and Stein noted with some urgency the 2020 number was up 40% from 2019 – the trend is continuing to move the wrong way.

“That’s just how fast and devastating this crisis is and of course North Carolina is not immune. Something like 3,600 North Carolinians died of overdose in 2020 and your region is not immune. Y’all have been ground zero for some time which and I think for that reason you’re probably ahead of a lot of other areas because you’ve been dealing with it — at an intense level — for a long time.”

Stein asked the assembled leaders of law enforcement, emergency management, and county/municipal officials, “How did we get here? It was greed. Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family, and other companies told the medical community that opioids were the most effective way to treat pain and that they are not addictive.”

Lawsuits did not stop after the settlement and another $8 billion in settlements have been reached in principle with other cases either in investigation, litigation or negotiation that Stein said, “We hope will generate even more resources” to aid in the fight.

A settlement with McKinsey & Company yielded $19 million to the state for their role, “In consulting Purdue on how to turbocharge the sales of their pills. So, we held them accountable for what they did to create this problem.”

Money itself solves nothing

The purpose of talking with these leaders was to hear their plans so other leaders can have insight into what ideas and concepts are being tried in other counties. Stein identified a need to grow medically assisted treatment programs such as methadone to more communities and into detention centers as the incarcerated are at a dramatically higher risk of relapse.

Areas for growth Stein noted would be syringe services, criminal justice diversion programs, and drug courts all of which would be permissible uses for opioid settlement monies.

He also noted that so many fighting substance use disorder have no insurance and expansion of Medicaid would be a way to combat that. With Republican opposition to Medicaid expansion in Raleigh seemingly vanished of late, he said the time is right to move ahead.

“We put all this energy into getting people treated to overcome their addiction, but we also need to invest in supporting them in recovery so they succeed and they don’t relapse,” he said. Transportation, housing, and job placement plans he said are needed and he was told they have been created already in Surry County.

Stein said that with settlement funds coming to the state for 18 years, collaboration between counties would yield greater results. It could also help identify tactics that are not working, “It isn’t about “gotcha” this is about changing horses over the course of 18 years of funding is stuff is not working.”

“More people are going to be alive and healthy in this area than otherwise would have been but for the work you’re about to embark on.” He said the settlement funds would only amplify those efforts, “When we do that, it is going to be a better state,” Stein said.