Airport Authority meeting rescheduled

November 7, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

The Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority meeting has been changed to 4:00 p.m. on November 10 due to another meeting scheduled at the same time

This change will enable Airport Authority Members and staff to attend both meetings. The Airport Authority meeting will still be held at the Historic Courthouse in Dobson. The meeting will be held in the main floor conference room.