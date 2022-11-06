Gentry students working on projects

The Gentry Middle School 2022-23 First Lego League Teams poses for a group picture.

Lyla Lyons, Hudson Rogers and Peyton Cameron discuss strategies to complete the missions.

Lyla Lyons, Hudson Rogers and Peyton Cameron discuss strategies to complete the missions.

Cam Hayes, Caleb Lowe and Travis Bode from Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperation, Hudson Rogers, Sadie Draughn, Lillie Cullop and Abby Millner pose for a picture after the presentation.

Cam Hayes, Caleb Lowe and Travis Bode from Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperation, Hudson Rogers, Sadie Draughn, Lillie Cullop and Abby Millner pose for a picture after the presentation.

First Lego League students at Gentry Middle have been working on their SuperPowered First Lego League missions and projects since the beginning of school. They have been researching alternative energy sources, developing project presentation ideas, and coding their designed robot to complete missions in the First Lego League Robot Game.

Students were excited when Caleb Lowe and Travis Bode from Surry Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperation visited the school to share some real life applications on how they are using alternative energy sources in their business.

“The team is excited to compete at the FLL Regional Qualifier in Dobson at Surry Community College on Nov. 19,” the school said.