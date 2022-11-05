Overall dry trend prevails in area

Staff Report

Below-average precipitation has been a dominant weather factor over the past two months in the Mount Airy area, based on reports covering that period issued by F.G. Doggett Water Plant.

While October’s rain input was higher than usual, this was not the case in September when the total was less than half the all-time local average for the ninth month of the year — 2.09 inches compared to 4.40.

Last month’s rebound, to a 3.69-inch total that bested the all-time Mount Airy average for October of 3.44 inches, is misleading due to most of that, 2.21 inches, being recorded for a single day, and on the first day of the month to boot. That means the rest of October experienced relative dryness.

But even with the overall two-month dry trend, the city’s annual precipitation, through Monday, has remained slightly above normal. The amount logged through that period, 43.73 inches, is 2.49 inches — or 6% — higher than what occurs by that time on average here, 41.24 inches.

Measurable rainfall occurred on only nine of September’s 30 days and seven of the 31 in October.

The largest amount measured for a single 24-hour period in September was .72 inches on the fifth day of the month.

Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924 and F.G. Doggett Water Plant is its official monitoring station.

Temperatures cooler

The two months’ worth of reports also showed that the mercury was a bit on the chilly side.

This was most notable for October when temperatures averaged 53.9 degrees — more than three degrees below the October norm locally, 57.2.

The high for the month was 80 degrees on Oct. 8, while a frigid 27 degrees on both Oct. 20-21 took low-temperature honors.

In September the mercury averaged 67.2 degrees, a shade under the Mount Airy norm for that month of 68.4.

A balmy 89 degrees on Sept. 21 was the high for the month, and on the other end of the scale, a 37-degree temp on Sept. 29 was the low.

October had frost on five days and September, one.

Fog was observed on 12 days during September and three in October.