State probing city election complaint

The N.C. State Board of Elections is investigating a complaint involving the Mount Airy municipal election — specifically alleged violations surrounding a mailout sent by a local political action committee promoting certain candidates.
Surry County Director of Elections Michella Huff confirmed Thursday afternoon that her office did receive a formal complaint levied against the Committee of Concerned Citizens for the Future of Mount Airy.
“We have forwarded that complaint on to NCSBE (the N.C. State Board of Elections) for an investigation,” Huff added.
The mailout material is said to have been received by city residents on Tuesday, the same day a statement of organization and other paperwork for the political action committee was filed with the county elections office in Dobson, late that afternoon.
Records show the group was formed on Oct. 28 and had raised $1,700 in political contributions, including from Ted Ashby, a prominent Mount Airy banker.
The mailer, apparently not received by all potential city voters based on a spot-check of multiple neighborhoods, contains a “sample ballot” listing all eight candidates for the four city council seats at stake, but with names of the committee’s favored office-seekers highlighted.
Those candidates are Mayor Ron Niland, Commissioner Steve Yokeley and two persons vying for commissioner slots, Chad Hutchens and Phil Thacker.
“The complaint is that the mailer in question did not include a statement reading ‘endorsed by: Ron Niland, candidate for mayor of Mount Airy, and Steve Yokeley, candidate for commissioner at-large of Mount Airy,’” Huff explained in reference to the usual terminology required.
It must accompany political advertisements published or broadcast, for campaign finance/public-disclosure purposes.
The county elections director advised that she did speak with the treasurer of the Committee of Concerned Citizens for the Future of Mount Airy, identified as Jerry Taylor, an unsuccessful candidate for city commissioner in 2015.
“And he states those (Niland and Yokeley) were the only two candidates that were aware of the mailer and had coordinated activity before the mailer was distributed,” Huff related.
“Candidates Phil Thacker and Chad Hutchens were not aware of the mailer prior to it being received in mailboxes.”
The person making the complaint was not identified, but a Mount Airy source close to the situation indicated that it was just an initial one to be followed by others to the Surry County Board of Elections.
“There’s probably going to be about 10 people filing the complaint,” the source said of the mailout issue.
State responds
On Friday, the associate general council of the N.C. State Board of Elections in Raleigh, Lindsey Wakely, acknowledged the receipt of the initial complaint.
Citing relevant general statutes the complaint claims have been violated, Wakely wrote that “it is the duty of the NCSBE to investigate alleged violations,” while indicating that other information gathered during the course of the probe will be limited.
“Campaign finance complaints are confidential.”
Wakely did mention that a public hearing could be scheduled on the matter, but a decision also might be made to close the case without further action.
Taylor, Yokeley and Niland did not respond to voice-mail messages Friday seeking their reaction to or comment on the investigation by the state board.
This coming Tuesday is Election Day, with early voting ending today (Saturday).
