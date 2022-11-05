Police reports

November 4, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was charged with injury to personal property Monday night after allegedly throwing a rock at the windshield of a moving vehicle, according to city police reports.

The alleged incident occurred at the residence of the person charged, William Waylon Russell Riley Jr., 45, of 241 Rockford St., involving a Chevrolet Malibu owned by Charles Edward Stanley of Elkin. The damage to the car was put at $500.

Riley was released on a $500 unsecured bond and is facing a Nov. 14 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A case of identity theft was reported Tuesday in which Alicia Wallace Henson of Daiquiri Road was victimized. The crime was perpetrated by an unknown suspect and involved a Chase credit card, but other details were not listed including any monetary loss resulting.

• Octnicholas O’Bryan Bowman, 31, of 838 White Dirt Road, Dobson, was jailed on an alleged domestic violence protective order violation on Oct. 10 after he was encountered by officers investigating reported drug activity at the Speedway convenience center on West Pine Street.

Bowman was found to have violated the domestic order, which typically occurs when someone is in the presence of a person it is aimed at protecting, although no details were provided to confirm this. He was jailed without privilege of bond, with the case set for the Nov. 14 District Court session.

• Zackery Park Mullins, 33, of Tobaccoville, was jailed without bond on an outstanding warrant for a charge of assault on a female on Oct. 5. The warrant had been issued in Stokes County, with Mullins arrested on Worth Street after a security officer at Northern Regional Hospital advised city police of his presence in the area.

He is facing a Nov. 22 court date in Stokes.

• Santana Yvonne Hiatt, 37, of 104 First St., was served on Oct. 5 with a warrant for a larceny charge filed in Stokes County after she was encountered by police at Walmart.

Hiatt was released on a $500 unsecured bond to appear in court in that county.

• Cody Matthew John Bowman, 27, of 707 Willow St., was charged with trespassing at Walmart on Oct. 5. Bowman is slated to be in District Court on Dec. 12.

• Damage to city property was reported on Oct. 3, involving an unspecified Granite Wall structure on West Oak Street, on which an unknown suspect drew graffiti. The damage was put at $20.

• Police were told on Oct. 2 that two vape bars with a total value of $43 had been stolen from Grab and Go Mart on West Pine Street. They were taken by an unknown party who left the store without paying.