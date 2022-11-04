Surry County Most Wanted

November 4, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• James Warren Harrell Jr., 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a firearm with domestic violence protective order, felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, damage to property, carry concealed weapon and driving while license revoked;

• Candida Michelle Bowers Hopson, 42, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting a public officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Richard Elijah Goodson, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for violation of a domestic violence protective order;

• Sandra Hardy Gage, 59, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.