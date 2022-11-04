New jobs eyed through ‘Project Cobra’

The thought of a cobra might be menacing, but a Surry County endeavor known as “Project Cobra” offers something positive rather than a venomous bite: plans for 35 new jobs.
That name refers to a economic-development project now in the works which involves a private local corporation that is exploring the consolidation of its warehouse/distribution operations.
Three locations are being considered for this, including Mount Airy, where the company has a facility engaged in those functions with more than 60 employees.
As part of those plans, incentive funds are being eyed from both the city government and that of Surry County, which will be the subject of upcoming public hearings by each.
“It will be tied to jobs,” Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland said Thursday afternoon regarding the commitment of public funding and the addition of the 35 full-time or full-time-equivalent positions the community would benefit from in return.
City Attorney Hugh Campbell said the deal also is tied to the acquisition of equipment by the company.
The name of the private corporation has not been announced publicly, with Project Cobra the only identification being provided now, a code name used as part of efforts to keep it a secret until plans are finalized. The corporation is proposing a direct investment of $1.97 million within Surry County.
Such industrial development incentive projects have been undertaken by both the city and county in the past.
In Mount Airy’s case, the proposed incentive for Project Cobra involves a yearly cash grant not to exceed $36,341 over a five-year period based on additional taxes to be realized from the new capital investment of $1.97 million. The $36,341 figure is listed as the total possible incentive from the city.
The sum of the incentive is based on the property tax revenues the municipality anticipates receiving from the project and the expectation that the company will stimulate and diversify the local economy, promote business and provide employment opportunities for citizens.
City officials say the proposed incentive grant offers a “substantial public benefit” consistent with an applicable North Carolina general statute.
Hearings planned
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners discussed Project Cobra during a closed session at the end of a meeting Thursday afternoon.
It subsequently returned to open session and voted to schedule a public hearing on the incentive proposal for the board’s next regular meeting on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in the council chamber of the Municipal Building on South Main Street. That hearing is required due to the investment of taxpayer funds being considered.
Citizens also have the opportunity to weigh in on Project Cobra this coming Monday night at a public hearing during a meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners in Dobson.
The meeting is scheduled to convene at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room in the Surry County Historic Courthouse at 114 W. Atkins St. The hearing is expected to start shortly thereafter to allow citizens to express their opinions on a proposed $36,224 appropriation by the county for industrial development.
A source of funding for the project is the county’s general fund reserves, officials say.
The public benefit to be derived from making such a commitment includes the expansion of Surry County’s tax base, creation of new jobs within the county and improvement of the general employment outlook locally.
County officials view Monday’s public hearing as a forum to hear citizen comment on the proposed project which will aid in the assessment of its value to Surry and its residents.
Project name
City Manager Stan Farmer said Friday that the Project Cobra name originated with the Surry County Economic Development Partnership and he does not know how it came about.
Previous efforts locally have been assigned such names as Project Glow, Project Boston, Project Ink, Project Velocity, Project Signup and others.
