SECU Foundation provides scholarships to 17

November 4, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Melissa Atkinson, SECU advisory board member, Dobson (second from left) and Brea Hull, SECU senior vice president, Mount Airy (fourth from right); and Julie Edwards, SECU Vice president, Dobson (second from right) present an $18,000 check to Surry Community College for the SECU Bridge to Career Scholarship program. They are pictured with Surry Community College Emergency Medical program staff and faculty along with EMT and paramedic students who benefited from the scholarship program.

Seventeen Surry Community College workforce training students were recently awarded the SECU Bridge to Career Scholarship established by the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation to assist students across North Carolina in obtaining their educational goals.

Each student received a $500 check to be used for tuition, books, fees and transportation costs from the member-funded SECU Foundation.

EMT students receiving scholarships were Katelyn Gammons, James Madel, Breonna Marion, and Patrick Grenier of Surry County and Chelsea Broome Casey, Ryan Hemric and Landon Dowell, all of Yadkin County.

Paramedic students receiving scholarships were Courtney Easter, Madison Triplett and Zachary Wardle of Surry County and Paula Long of Alleghany County.

Truck Driver Training students receiving scholarships were Gregory Stonewall and James Partin of Wilkes County and Laura Callaway, Jesse Presnell, Enrique Sanchez-Olvera and James Alex Edwards of Surry County.

The scholarship awards were presented by Melissa Atkinson, SECU advisory board member, Dobson; Brea Hull, SECU senior vice president, Mount Airy; Julie Edwards, SECU vice president, Dobson; Doug Underwood, SCC director of yadkin center/director of emergency medical program; Kenneth Vaught, SCC emergency medical program coordinator; and Scarlett Vogler, emergency medical services instructor, at a recent SCC Board of Trustees meeting.

SECU Foundation introduced the SECU Bridge to Career Program in 2018 to help students seeking to obtain careers with sustainable wages in their local communities. Administered by each college, the initiative focuses on assisting individuals with finding vocational and job placement opportunities through eligible training programs that lead to state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials. Scholarship funding will be applied to educational expenses and other expenditures associated with their program of study through a North Carolina Community College workforce development program.

“This scholarship program is an essential piece of SECU Foundation’s scholarship offerings, filling the gap with support for individuals seeking a job in a high-demand trade industry or enhancing their education with new skills to advance their career,” said foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “North Carolina has an excellent community college system, and we are proud to work together with state educators to help North Carolinians work toward a better future. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our congratulations to these recipients.”

With the combined commitments for the SECU Bridge to Career and People Helping People Community College Scholarship programs, SECU Foundation funding for the NC Community College System totals more than $1.6 million annually.

Surry Community College’s Financial Aid Office assists many students with finding the funds necessary to pursue an education by helping them discover valuable scholarships like the SECU Bridge to Career Scholarship. Contact SCC’s Financial Aid Office at 336-386-3264 or financialaid@surry.edu or go to surry.edu for more information.