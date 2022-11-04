Insteel reports record annual results

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) this week reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were down a tick, but the company had recorded the best financial year in the firm’s history.

For the fourth quarter, which ended Oct. 1, Insteel recorded net earnings of $24.3 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to $25.2 million, or $1.28 per share, in the same period a year ago. Net sales increased 21.4% to $208 million from $171.3 million in the prior year quarter, while net earnings dropped 3.5%.

For the fiscal year, Insteel reported record revenue and net earnings. The firm said its net earnings nearly doubled, from $66.6 million, or $3.41 per share in the prior year, to $125 million, or $6.37 per share, this year. Net sales increased 40% to $826.8 million from $590.6 million in the prior year driven by a 51.9% increase in average selling prices offset by a 7.8% decrease in shipments.

“Insteel’s fourth quarter results benefited from widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs due to a 26.1% increase in average selling prices from the prior year quarter, implemented to recover rising raw material and operating costs. Ongoing weakness in residential construction activity combined with the negative impact of inventory management measures implemented by many of our customers led to a 3.7% reduction in shipments,” the firm said in releasing the results.

“Fiscal 2022 was a record year of financial performance for Insteel, meaningfully exceeding our previous record achieved in fiscal 2021,” said President and CEO H.O. Woltz III. “Our financial results were particularly gratifying in view of the difficult operating conditions experienced at times over the last twelve months, including raw material shortfalls, labor availability challenges and residential construction market weakness. We appreciate the contributions of our dedicated employees who persevered through many challenges and our supplier base that supported the company, allowing us to deliver consistently for customers.”

“As we look ahead to fiscal 2023, we remain optimistic about demand in our non-residential construction markets, which represent a substantial majority of our sales,” he added. “Backlogs across our customer base remain solid and third-party non-residential construction indices point to continued expansion.”

For more information, visit https://insteel.com