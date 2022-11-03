Museum hosting Dia de los Muertos

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Dancers perform during a previous Día De Les Muertos (Day of The Dead) celebration at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. (Submitted photo)

<p>An ofrenda is seen displayed in the window at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Members of the community had been invited to contribute to the display and the final versions will be on display during the Dia de los Muertos celebration this weekend. (Submitted Photo)</p>

<p>The group Son Bohemia played traditional Mexican music for last year’s Day of the Dead celebration at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

Trenches are dug deep during the first week of November which suffers an identity crisis. In one corner are fall purists clenching pumpkin spice flavored everything from toothpaste, candles, coffees, to scented 5w-30 motor oil. On one side of the demilitarized zone is the Christmas Brigade with cinnamon scented brooms, reindeer ears on their cars, Andy Williams tunes on repeat, and sleigh bells on places sleigh bells do not belong.

To complicate this turf battle, this weekend members of the Latino community are offering an alternative as the Mount Airy Día De Los Muertos will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Tell Mrs. Claus she can relax a little longer because here in Mount Airy, it’s not time to make the transition to Christmas yet no matter what that one radio station blaring Christmas carols already says.

The Día De Los Muertos event is sponsored in part by and will be hosted at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. To make room for the festivities drivers and pedestrians alike need to be aware that portions of Virginia Street will be closed that day. The closure will allow for food trucks, vendors, a live band, face painting, raffle, children’s activities, and much more.

It could be easy to simply label this as a cousin to trick-or-treating and Halloween, but Día De Los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is considered a time of celebration when the spirits of those who have passed may comingle with their mortal loved one still on Earth. Its practice dates back more than 3,000 years, according to The Mexican Museum in association with The Smithsonian, rather than 2,000 years for the Celtic holiday from with Halloween derived.

Tradition is a key element to Día De Los Muertos celebrations so of course there will be a dance performance. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History in conjunction with Ballet Folklorico del Museo de Mount Airy held Mexican dance bootcamps throughout October to prepare for this event.

Their rehearsals will culminate in traditional dancing during the event.

On display in the museum will be the Ofrenda that members of the community made contributions to. Orfendas are usually created by the family members of a person who has died and are intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting.

The Día De Los Muertos celebration will be ongoing throughout Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and running until 5 p.m.

The band will get started at 1 p.m. and dancing will run from 2:30 -4 p.m. Admission is free.

Organizers invite the community to take in the sites, the dancing, the food, and even get a photo at the photo booth station. The event will take place rain or shine.

Questions about any of the Dia de los Muertos events, reach out by phone at 336-786-4478.