Inflation an issue for Thanksgiving meal

Donations sought for annual community event

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

MJ Blash, Anthony Shaver and Thomas Perry prepare meals for the Friends of a Brighter Community’s 25th Thanksgiving Day dinner last year.

<p>Jeff Keck distributes meals to a drive-through patron in 2021.</p>

First the good news: An annual community Thanksgiving meal is planned this year in Mount Airy, but just like everything else these days involving consumer goods, inflation has added a sour taste to the occasion.

“The stuffing price that I’m seeing is about double from what it was last year,” said Daris Wilkins — also known as the “Turkey Lady” — chief organizer for the free Thanksgiving feast offered at First Baptist Church, now in its 26th year.

Costs for the main commodity served up on the holiday dating to its first observance involving settlers and Native Americans — turkey — also have increased by about the same alarming rate.

“Right now I’ve been shopping for bargains,” Wilkins added Wednesday in issuing a special appeal for the public to help.

“Donations are needed and welcomed,” she stressed in reference to the inflated expense involved with providing the food. “We need all the donations we can get.”

The free Thanksgiving Day dinner is spearheaded by Friends of a Brighter Community. Wilkins is a member of that group and has been involved with the meal since it began.

Its purpose was to provide a holiday feast with all the trimmings for everyone. As longtime key organizer Melva Houston, a late local singer, once observed: “I’ll feed the man who’s under the bridge and I’ll feed the man who owns the bridge.”

This year the community event is scheduled for Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 714 N. Main St.

Drive-through again

In 2020, the Thanksgiving event was hampered by the coronavirus. It returned last year, but with a major change that involved serving the meal on a drive-through basis at the church rather than in its fellowship hall which had long been the case.

“We have decided to have a drive-through event again this year due to the rise in COVID and flu numbers,” Wilkins advised. “We’re hoping one day to have our dinners back inside the fellowship hall.”

The drive-through format resulted in 489 meals being distributed at the church on Thanksgiving 2021, with others delivered to persons at group-housing locations for a total of about 550.

In addition to the meals given out at First Baptist this coming Thanksgiving, “we will have limited delivery to shut-ins and elderly that cannot drive to the church,” Wilkins mentioned.

She indicated that the success of the Thanksgiving feast is dependent on multiple forces in the community coming together. “We rely strictly on donations, volunteers and lots of prayers.”

“I think we had about 24 people last year,” Wilkins said of those who devoted time from their holiday to provide the meals on-site, along with others who donated and cooked turkeys.

Fifty or more volunteers have been on hand for occasions when the food is served in the fellowship hall.

As for the financial part of the equation, Wilkins can be contacted at 336-756-6778 for more information on how to get involved, in addition to First Baptist Church at 336-786-5185.

She says a dream of hers is to broaden the non-profit scope of Friends of a Brighter Community so it can hold other events for those in need.

