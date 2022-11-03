Police reports

• A coin-laundry business on Merita Street off U.S. 52-North was the scene of a break-in that was discovered last Friday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime involved a storage building being entered, which netted the theft of a Vizio television set, security camera and surge protector, for which the total monetary value was not provided. The victim of record is Coin Laundry Inc.

• Tamara Lynn Kallay, 44, of 121 Joyce St., was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing on Oct. 26.

The charges stem from a civil disturbance officers responded to on Edgewood Place Lane, where Kalley was found to be trespassing and also resisted arrest, police records state.

She is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.

• A known female is suspected in the Oct. 25 theft of a pug beanie hat valued at $18 from the Quality Mart convenience store on Holly Springs Road. The woman is said to have concealed that item on her person and left the business without paying.

No charges had been filed in the case at last report.

• An Apple 8 Plus iPhone, black in color and valued at $170, was stolen on Oct. 9 by two unknown suspects from the Carolina Court residence of the cell phone’s owner, Brandy Michelle Collins.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 51, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge on Oct. 8, for which no details were given.

Bouldin, who was taken into custody on Rockford Street near South South Street, was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on Nov. 14.