Library hosting author Saturday

November 2, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

North Carolina native Leah Weiss is visiting The Mount Airy Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. Her novels ‘If the Creek Don’t Rise’ and her latest ‘All the Little Hopes’ both take place in North Carolina. There is no charge to attend the author meet and greet this weekend.

A North Carolina native who was raised in the foothills of Virginia, she has written two novels “If the Creek Don’t Rise” and her latest “All the Little Hopes.” Both books take place in the Old North State, one set during the 1970s in the mountains and other in the 1940s during WWII.

Rana Southern of the Mount Airy Public Library said that name may sound familiar to some readers. “We have read her book “If the Creek Don’t Rise” in our Community Book Club and we will also be discussing the book in The Plaid Cloth Book Club,” which meets at the museum each month.

Write what you know

Weiss was born in Williamston, in Martin County, she said because it had what her hometown of Robersonville did not — a hospital. Artists often take some inspiration from places they are familiar with, so in her newest novel “All the Little Hopes,” Williamston has been re-imagined as the fictionalized town of Riverton.

Some of her earliest writings were inspired by her mother’s humble life and those tales she transformed in short stories that appeared in publications such as Deep South Magazine, Serving House Journal and a Simple Life Magazine.

“I was 58 when I was inspired to interview my mom and gather family stories that would leave with her,” she said, echoing an increasingly common concern because of America’s aging population.

“She was one of 15 children born on a tobacco farm with no running water or electricity. I loved that Mama never saw her family as poor because there was love and good food and music,” Weiss recalled.

Her family’s story and the those of her mother were not all idyllic tales of farm life. Instead, “All the Little Hopes” had darker origins. Weiss explained that book, “Came from my mother’s memory of a German POW Camp.”

Retired, just getting started

Some authors come into their craft later in life and Weiss is no exception. “If you do the math, you know I was 70 when that happened and those were impossible odds.” Upon retiring from nearly a quarter of century as headmaster’s assistant at Virginia Episcopal School Weiss started her current chapter as an author in earnest.

Her first published novel “If the Creek Don’t Rise” was released in August 2017. It received recognition right away and was selected as a Library Reads, Indie Next and SIBA Okra Pick. It was also honored as a 2018 finalist for the Library of Virginia’s Literary Fiction and People’s Choice Awards.

From creation to publication was a dream come true for Weiss. “That the first book became a bestseller was a surprise.”

“I had written an earlier novel that never found an agent and I wasn’t interested in self-publishing it. I trusted the process that my first novel wasn’t good enough to make it in the book world,” she said of those earlier attempts.

“I accepted that novel was my ‘practice novel’ – something no writer likes to hear. But those next years (and the next book) were much better because I stayed a student. Writing a book is about a three-to-four-year process for me. I don’t know how to write fast.”

Weiss has returned with another story set in North Carolina, “All the Little Hopes” that was released late last year. It was also selected for Library Reads, Books-a-Million’s December 2021 book club choice, and named a Best Book for Fall 2021 by Country Living Magazine. It was again a finalist for the Library of Virginia’s People’s Choice Award.

Next generation of authors

If the Stephen Kings and Danielle Steeles of the literary world are cranking out a couple books year after year, that is simply fine for them because Weiss reminds amateur writers hoping their story may be the next bestseller, “My advice is this: Don’t rush the process. Be patient but set the bar high.”

“Find someone who will legitimately critique your work – not your spouse or sister who thinks your writing is fabulous,” she said, because dishonest or incomplete critiques do the writer little good. “In the beginning it isn’t fabulous. So, seek the truth and grow from it.”

There are more chapters to be written both by and in the Book of Weiss, these days she is hard at work on her third novel but still finds time to enjoy participation in book clubs. She finds pleasure in speaking about the rewards of becoming a bestselling author in later life.