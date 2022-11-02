Dobson candidate dies as election looms

November 2, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Gates-Hodges

DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County.

Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election.

Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat, was a political newcomer seeking to win a spot on the Dobson Board of Commissioners. She and John Jonczak, also a first-time office-seeker, were in a race for two town commissioner seats now held by J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White, who are both seeking re-election.

The Dobson woman was described as actively involved in the town, including being a regular attendee of council meetings there.

“And we met Thursday night,” longtime Mayor Ricky Draughn said of a session on Oct. 27, when the absence of Gates-Hodges was a glaring one.

“I noticed it was unusual that she wasn’t there,” Draughn added Wednesday, with Gates-Hodges’ death occurring one day after that meeting. “I was surprised and shocked.”

Another person who reacted to Gates-Hodges’ passing was Jonczak, the fellow commissioner candidate, who expressed dismay over that development and the lost opportunity it represents.

He said her death, especially coming before the holiday season, “brings much sadness to her community, family and friends.” A daughter, grandchildren and siblings are among the candidate’s survivors.

Jonczak also lamented the death of Gates-Hodges from the perspective of what the office-seeker potentially offered the town had she lived and been elected to the Dobson Board of Commissioners.

When filing for office in July, she expressed a desire to provide more programs and activities to help prolong the lives of senior citizens in town along with listening to and working for the betterment of all Dobson citizens.

“I guess my main motivation was, I’m a lifetime resident and a retired engineer and I have time and I just want to make a positive difference in our town,” Gates-Hodges said at that time in listing her reasons for seeking public office.

“It was Sharon’s desire to make an impact on our town,” Jonczak said Wednesday, by bringing much-needed change to the community.

He hopes her ideas can still become reality.

Election implications

Based on the format for Dobson municipal elections, the four council candidates were vying for the pair of seats at stake this year, which the two top vote-getters when the smoke clears next Tuesday night will win.

Gates-Hodges’ name has been a fixture on the town ballot for some time, including the absentee-by-mail process that began in early September and the start of early voting on Oct. 20.

Surry County Director of Elections Michella Huff has consulted state statutes regarding municipalities, and passages in the Dobson town charter, for those that apply to what she termed Wednesday as “the unfortunate passing of the candidate.”

“If there is not enough time to reprint the ballots, and should (a) deceased or disqualified candidate receive enough votes to be elected, the (county) Board of Elections shall declare the office vacant, and it shall be filled as provided by law,” says North Carolina General Statute 163-294.1.

Meanwhile, the town charter states that “in the event a vacancy occurs in the office of mayor or commissioner, the (town) board shall by majority vote appoint some qualified person to fill the same for the remainder of the unexpired term.”

“So, if Ms. Gates-Hodges wins, which is still a possibility because obviously she cannot be taken off of the ballot, the town of Dobson board will appoint someone to fill the four-year term,” Huff explained Wednesday.

“Our Board of Elections would deem the seat vacant first,” in order for that appointment to occur.

Mayor Draughn could not recall any similar situation ever occurring in Dobson.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.