Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

November 2, 2022
Staff Report

Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t get the scratch-off lottery ticket she wanted, but her second choice paid a big dividend.

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery.

After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she wanted, she chose a Fabulous Fortune one instead — which led to that unexpected result.

“When I scratched it I about had a heart attack,” Pruitt said. “It shocked me.”

Though the winner hails from Pilot Mountain, Mount Airy also can share in the glory since Pruitt, 62, bought her lucky $30 ticket from Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street.

“The odd thing is the ticket I purchased was not even the one I was looking for,” Pruitt stressed regarding the ironic circumstances involved. “They were sold out of my first choice.”

After settling for her second one, she scratched the ticket right outside the store and uncovered the $100,000 surprise.

“This is the best win I’ve ever had,” Pruitt disclosed. “I’m still in shock to be honest with you.”

Pruitt collected her prize at the North Carolina lottery headquarters last week and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

The winner plans to save most of the money for retirement, but added that she might use some to travel to New England.

The Fabulous Fortune instant-win scratch-off game debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. At last report, three $3 million top prizes and 11 in the $100,000 category were still to be claimed.