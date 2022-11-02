Shoals Elementary elects student council

November 2, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

The students elected as officers to the Shoals Elementary School Student Council are, siting, from left, President Noah Baker, Vice President Makayla Hutchens, seated, Secretary Myles Wright and Treasurer Noelle Snow.

<p>Fifth grade class representatives are, front, Taylor Jordan and Gemma Kreege; back row, Lyric Reynolds and Stella Joyce.</p>

Fifth grade class representatives are, front, Taylor Jordan and Gemma Kreege; back row, Lyric Reynolds and Stella Joyce.

<p>Fourth grade class representatives are McKinley Wilkins, Lexi Allen, Bailey Key and Sam Atkins.</p>

Fourth grade class representatives are McKinley Wilkins, Lexi Allen, Bailey Key and Sam Atkins.

Shoals Elementary School recently held its fifth grade student council elections. Students prepared posters and gave speeches asking for votes from the third, fourth and fifth graders.

“We are very proud of each student for showing confidence and leadership,” school officials said of the candidates.

The fourth and fifth grade classes also elected student representatives from each class. These students will work along side the student council.