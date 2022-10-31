Halloween rain no match for monsters, etc.

Bretton Conyers, left, and an unidentified friend haunt the downtown area.
The sidewalk is filled despite rainy conditions.
A tyrannarausus rex lumbers along the central business district.
Kim Gardner takes a break from distributing candy in front of the Historic Earle Theatre, where a costume contest also was planned.
Don Marsh of Mayberry Country, a downtown store, poses with an eerie-looking butler, pictured to the left.
A girl is portraying a bucket of chicken during Monday’s event.
While no hot dogs or hamburgers were being served, two candy distributors dressed as mustard and ketchup dispensers are ready just in case.
Unlike the ghosts, skeletons and zombies from the Land of the Dead who appeared on the holiday, Halloween is very much alive and well — even on a rainy Monday afternoon in Mount Airy, North Carolina.
Those creatures and more were in abundance then downtown, where a large section of North Main Street was closed off to allow trick-or-treating at various locations along the way as part of an annual Halloween event.
It’s been reported that the Oct. 31 holiday has been increasing in popularity so much that it now is second to only Christmas in terms of total consumer retail spending, counting costumes, decorations and candy.
And this was certainly evident here Monday afternoon, even as raindrops pelted festive crowds of people who filled the sidewalks in some locations. Ah, but Halloween is not for the faint-heartened, and many of those present seemed to revel in the gloomy, misty weather that was perfect for the occasion and brought out all forms of costumed characters.
“It’s a good way to bond with your family,” Sabrina Taylor of Mount Airy said while attending with a group of six people altogether, including her 6-year-old goddaughter Laya, 3, who was dressed as a unicorn.
Of course, the lure of free candy was a big draw Monday, Taylor and others agreed. Yet there was another element involved, given that in addition to children, many adults were appearing as different characters to fulfill something other than a sweet tooth.
“Getting to dress up and be somebody you’re not usually,” Robin Portis of Mount Airy said of Halloween’s appeal in between doling out goodies to eager recipients, an observation shared by another person attending, Barbara France.
“People enjoy the costumes,” Portis added.
Along with the usual witches, ghouls, vampires, animals and superhero characters such as Spider-Man, many of the get-ups spotted downtown Monday were creative in an off-the-beaten-path way.
For example, two persons giving out candy were portraying a ketchup bottle and mustard bottle, while one girl even showed up dressed as a bucket of chicken. A person in a tyrannarausus rex costume also was seen roaming downtown, as if seeking out Godzilla.
In addition to trunk-or-treating by various businesses and agencies manning the streets and candy distribution by participating merchants, a costume contest at the Historic Earle Theatre was among Monday’s festivities.
Local radio personality Brack Lllewellyn was adding to the atmosphere at that location by playing songs such as the Warren Zevon classic, “Werewolves of London.”
