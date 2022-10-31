Just the beginning?

Official hopes Red Ribbon drug education efforts continue

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

While Saturday’s Red Ribbon event tackled the serious subject of substance abuse, there were plenty of fun and games as well. Here, brother and sister Joanna Hiatt, 6, and Oliver Hiatt, 2, play in an air-batting cage. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

<p>Leland Tate, 4, tries his hand at the hammer smash machine. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

<p>Kayden Tate, 13, gets some help from her mom, Jennifer Tate, with Halloween make-up she’s planning to put to good use during Saturday’s Red Ribbon gathering at Riverside Park in Mount Airy. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)</p>

The last of the area Red Ribbon Week activities may have wound down Saturday with a gathering at Riverside Park in Mount Airy, but at least one local official said she hopes this is just the beginning of stepped-up public drug abuse prevention efforts and support for those suffering from drug abuse.

“We’ve reached a tremendous amount of people, but we need to keep the momentum going,” said Charlotte Reeves, substance abuse community outreach specialist with the Surry County Opioid Response Team.

She made her comments Saturday, in the midst of the Red Ribbon Community Event sponsored by her office and the Rotary Club of Mount Airy. The day featured games, face painting, a drug and pill drop-off station, and plenty of opportunities for folks to visit with nearly two dozen local agencies. The idea, according to Reeves, was to show people there are plenty of agencies, and people who care, who can help individuals and families struggling with drug abuse, or with issues that sometimes lead to drug abuse.

Throughout October, the response team has worked with other organizations to reach area youth with messages about the dangers of drug use. This effort is not the simple “Just Say No” slogan of years gone-by, but a more candid look at what drug use can do.

One person working with the group has shared her story multiple times in recent weeks with area school students and with those gathered at the park on Saturday.

“If you decide to use or experiment with drugs, please know that you are not only destroying your own life, but you are destroying the lives of the people who love you,” said Melissa Mundy, a volunteer with Surry County Opioid Response Team. She took that message to the students in area schools, and to those listening Saturday.

She knows firsthand how tragic drug use can be.

On Halloween in 2021, Mundy said her 34-year-old son, Jeremy Collins, lost his life to a drug overdose. She said his story is not unlike that of many who get involved with drugs. In his case, that began with “experimenting” with drugs when he was 20.

“He was an awesome student,” she said of his growing up and high school years. “He played football, basketball, baseball…he was so funny.”

But a couple of years after high school the trouble began.

“He and a group of friends decided to experiment with pills, to have fun, I guess,” she recalled. “They all ended up hooked on pills.”

That led to more drug use: “Fentanyl, meth, anything he could get.” His friends followed a similar path. All six, and their families, have suffered.

“Three are dead, one is on dialysis and will be the rest of his life. And one is still here, but he has a very active addiction.”

Only one of the group eventually made it out of his drug addiction, she said. “He lives out of state now, he’s mostly clean, but he still has struggles.”

While the Surry County Opioid Response Team has concentrated many of its efforts in recent years on finding help for those already ensnared in drug use and addiction, it’s Mundy’s message — the potential consequences that await those who experiment with drugs and alcohol — the organization hopes will stop new drugs users before they get started.

“It’s hard to talk about,” Mundy said. “It’s horrible…I hope telling his story will help somebody avoid the same (fate).”

Reeves said on Saturday that her group had reached more than 10,000 local children in one way or another with their efforts in October, though not all of those were reached directly.

In some of the elementary schools, she said, school officials took literature and hand-outs from the group and distributed them to the school children

Many of the middle schools, however, allowed them to speak directly to the students — in some cases, just eighth graders, in other cases the entire student body. Reeves estimated they reached 2,400 students in this manner.

The high schools were different — she said they used students and student groups as much as possible to reach out.

Reeves said the students have been open, even enthusiastic, about the meetings and message, but they have questioned her group about one aspect of the local effort: What took so long?

“I keep hearing from the kids, ‘Is this the first time you’ve done this? If it’s that bad, why haven’t we been doing this before?”

While she doesn’t necessarily have an answer to that question, she does hope last week’s activities will help steer youth away from drugs, and she has high hopes this sort of effort will become more routine in Surry County — not just in October, but year-round.