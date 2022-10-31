Special Olympians Halloween bash

October 31, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Surry County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White starts the hayrides at Fisher River Park in Dobson during the Special Olympics of Surry County’s annual Halloween party.

<p>Either an amazingly sophisticated dog costume, or more likely a four legged friend takes a short break at Fisher River Park during the Special Olympics Halloween party for their athletes.</p> <p>Photo: Surry County Parks & Recreation</p>

<p>Some of the participants of the costumer contest during a Halloween party at Fisher River Park. Spiderman is sending a message they are not too sure about the crazy looking clown seeking hugs either.</p> <p>Photo: Surry County Parks & Recreation</p>

<p>Volunteers from around the community helped put on the Special Olympics Halloween party for athletes held in October at Fisher River Park.</p> <p>Photo: Surry County Parks & Recreation</p>

<p>The dance party dared to ask the question, “How low can you go?”</p> <p>Photo: Surry County Parks & Recreation</p>

<p>Crafts tables were set up during the annual Halloween Party for Special Olympics athletes.</p> <p>Photo: Surry County Parks & Recreation</p>

The Special Olympics of Surry County recently hosted its annual Halloween party at Fisher River Park. It was a night of fun with a party that featured games, food, s’mores, dancing and hayrides for all those who came out to enjoy a spooky good time.

When athletes arrived, they each received a bag and were then ready to get down to the business of the evening — trick or treating. There were booths with games set up and every game played yielded yet another chance to come away with more candy.

While trick or treating athletes were treated to cotton candy, popcorn, and many other delicious sweets, athletes could also take advantage of the opportunity to get their face painted or paint rocks at the arts and crafts tables.

Later in the evening Parks and Rec Director Daniel White began taking athletes on hayrides through the park as the sun began to give way to night. Once it was dark, everyone came under the shelter to continue the fun and cut a rug with some dancing.

Surry County Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Bradley Key started the dancing off with a game of limbo. In line with the Halloween themed events participants also had the chance to play “Toilet Paper Mummy” where teams of two would do their best to wrap toilet paper around their partner to create the best mummy. The Halloween party was concluded with a best dressed costume contest.

Organizers said it was a great event for all the Special Olympics athletes to come together and have fun on a beautiful evening at Fisher River Park. Many of the athletes who will be going to the Fall Tournament State Finals in Charlotte later this month were able to take some time away from practicing to attend the special Halloween event and visit with some of their fellow athletes.

Surry County Parks and Rec and Surry County Special Olympics offered thanks to volunteers from the Boy Scouts, Surry Community College’s Softball team, and many other organizations who all came together to help put on and event they said they look forward to each year.

More information on Special Olympics of North Carolina can be found at http://sonc.net.