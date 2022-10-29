Farm hosting benefit gospel concert

October 29, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

Sister Roxanne Beamer is among those scheduled to perform.

The Saturday before Halloween isn’t just a time to make plans for that — a GospelFest also is scheduled today to aid a local African-American preservation project.

Today’s (Saturday’s) concert will he held at Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), which is west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89. It is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of an ongoing series of events at that venue to aid non-profit organizations.

Multiple performers are slated for the concert fundraiser, including The New Dynamic Voices of Praise, Leon Shuff and Friends, Sister Roxanne Beamer, Debra Shultz and Colonias King, along with Leslie Allen, evangelist.

All proceeds from the event will support preservation efforts at the Historic Satterfield House in Mount Airy and the nearby site of a former Rosenwald school, which are headed by the Sandy Level Community Council.

Rosenwald refers to the thousands of campuses built primarily for the African-American population in the early 20th century through a fund created by Julius Rosenwald. The Satterfield House sits on the first property deeded to an African-American in Surry County in the late 1800s.

Admission for today’s concert will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12, with those 3 and younger to be admitted free.

Advance tickets can be obtained at the Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies store at 153 N. Main St. in downtown Mount Airy or online at missangelsheavenlypies.com, in addition to being sold at the door.

Miss Angel’s chicken stew will be available for purchase during the gathering along with other food and beverage items.

Those attending may bring lawn chairs and blankets.

“We hope you’ll join us to support this great (Sandy Level Community Council) organization and for gospel music from several great acts,” an event spokesperson commented in urging folks to attend.