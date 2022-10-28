Fall festival underway at Oak Crest

There will be fun for all ages at this weekend’s Oak Crest Cottage Farm fall festival. (Submitted photo)

Oak Crest Cottage Farm will be holding its third annual fall festival this weekend, with proceeds from the event going toward the Alzheimer’s Association.

The two-day festival got underway on Friday, and will do so again on Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m. each day.

The event will include a spooky hayride, a bounce house, axe throwing, a bonfire, cornhole, and other activities. Food on hand will include hot dogs, barbeque sandwiches, s’mores and other selections.

“We try to have everyone’s fall favorite activities and favorite foods. We encourage folks to come out in groups. Groups compete with each other and usually have an awesome time,” said organizer Tammy Inman.

This year a representative from the local foundation will be setting up an informational tent. “

”I will be bringing awareness and information about the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and representing my local team, The A Team, with different fundraising items,” said RT Portis, the association representative scheduled to be on site.

The cost is $10, with those age 5 and younger admitted free. The farm is at 173 Can Rd., Mount Airy. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10221771478508302&set=a.10205543539099959