SCC to host free lunch for veterans

October 27, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College will be hosting a Veterans Luncheon event on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, in honor of Veterans Day, will be held in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson. This lunch is free to all veterans and spouses. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation of flags and entertainment to follow.

“On behalf of Surry Community College, we would like to thank all veterans for serving our country and protecting our freedom,” Joseph McDougal, veterans affairs and financial aid specialist, said.

Surry Community College was selected as a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023. This is the eleventh year the college has received this honor from VIQTORY, a marketing company which works to connect businesses and schools with potential veteran customers.

Surry Community College also offers a Veteran’s Center, where veterans have the opportunity to take advantage of educational benefits. These benefits vary based on the chapter, and eligibility is determined by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact McDougal, at 336-386-3245