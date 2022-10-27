Dobson Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Students had fun dancing to traditional dances from Mexico. (Submitted photo)

Students enjoyed a treat in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month when the Mount Airy Museum Ballet Folklorico Group visited the school to perform several dances. (Submitted photo)

Dobson Elementary students and staff recently had a treat ielebration of Hispanic Heritage Month — they had visitors from the Mount Airy Museum Ballet Folklorico Group.

The group — made up of Carmen Munguia, Cecilia Guillen, Tonia Bueno, Jossy Bueno, Luz Maria Alvarez, Rosalba Guillen, Catherine Chaire, Ava McPeak, Camila Chaire and Nicole Sanchez — performed traditional dances from Mexico. Songs danced during the assembly were El Pavido Navido, Las Alazanas, El Principio and Jarabe Tapatio.