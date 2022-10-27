Costumes, candy, carnival rides Saturday in Dobson

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Dobson Square Park will be the home for the Dobson Spooktacular this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be vendors, food, and carnival rides with all-day wristbands for unlimited rides available.

This spooky good time will feature carnival rides, costume contests, and trick or treating. The age brackets for the contest are 3 years and younger, 4 – 8 years, and 9 – 12 years. Adults are welcome to come in costume but will only be observing the kids’ costume contest.

The costume contests will be at noon and then again at 4 p.m. and the trick-or-treating will get underway from 5 – 8 p.m.

Dobson Spooktacular will have rides including a fun house, Ferris wheel, roller coaster, the Paratrooper, Tubs of Fun, and the Sidewinder. There are some height requirements for the rides, and information can be found on restrictions on the Dobson Square Park Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Dobson-Square-Park-404859476387800

Wristbands can be purchased for $10 that will yield a full day of unlimited rides at the Spooktacular. For those who do not love waiting in lines, wristbands can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/444705505137.

There will be a dedicated pick-up area at the event for those who have ordered in advance to get their wristbands and get right to the fun. Children aged 3 and younger will be admitted at no charge.

There will be craft vendors and food on site. Organizers have whetted appetites by announcing participation from Liz’s Taco, T’s Treats, Mermaid’s on the Go, Jus Chillin Frozen Treats, BJ’s Fry Shack, Lakeside Drinks, Grounded Coffee Co., Churreria Las Delicias de Magdalena, Solid Rock Bible Believing Baptist Church, and La Rancherita. Options will be aplenty meaning the only decision to make is whether to fill the face with carnival treats before or after the rides.

With an all-day ride band, event organizers hope you will do both.