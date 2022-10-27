Police reports

• Three people are facing charges stemming from the investigation of a weekend fight call involving a firearm, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Angie Quintero, 40, of McAllen, Texas, is accused of possession of a concealed weapon during the Saturday incident, listed as a handgun; no operator’s license; and having an open container of alcohol.

Quintero was detained by officers at the U.S. 52 on-ramp at West Pine Street. Also as a result of the incident, Juan Carlos Hernandez, 20, of Galax, Virginia, and Perla Carolina Trujillo Guerrero, 19, of Sparta, were each charged with underage consumption of alcohol. There was no indication of fight-related offenses being filed.

All three people are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 28.

• Tony Lee Randall Mathis, 48, of 196 Washington Ave., was charged Sunday with second-degree trespassing after being encountered by police during the investigation of a civil disturbance at Edgewood Place Apartments on Edgewood Place Lane.

Mathis had been banned from that location nearly four years ago, in November 2018, by Officer James Simmons and the property manager, Misty Chilton. He is slated to be in District Court on Nov. 7.

• Bridget Leigh Tilley, 29, of 1313 Northbridge St., was arrested on warrants for felony charges of financial card theft and financial card fraud on Oct. 7 at the local probation office on State Street, where her name was found to have been entered into a national crime database as an in-state wanted person.

The warrants had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on separate dates in September with no other details listed. Tilley was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond, with the case set for the Nov. 2 District Court session.

• Matthew Clarence Hall, 31, of Galax, Virginia, was charged with driving while impaired on Oct. 6 in reference to a traffic crash that police records indicate occurred on Hickory Street. Hall is facing a Nov. 28 appearance in District Court.