City maintains liveability status

October 26, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

On hand for a presentation recertifying Mount Airy as one of the few rural communities in North Carolina officially designated as age friendly are, from left, Helen Mack, a national AARP volunteer; local tourism official Jessica Roberts; Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis; Mayor Ron Niland; and Mark Hensley, AARP associate state director for the Triad region.

Ongoing efforts by Mount Airy officials to achieve livability for residents have resulted in the city maintaining its ranking as an age-friendly community.

“This does not come without a great deal of work,” Mark Hensley, a state AARP official, said when recently presenting a recertification award designating Mount Airy’s continuing inclusion in that organization’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities.

A municipality can’t simply request to be part of the network, but must apply for the program, be accepted and then consistently demonstrate its worthiness to maintain that status through fitness and other initiatives improving the quality of life for citizens.

Mount Airy is one of only 13 localities in North Carolina designated as an age-friendly community for its livability aspects by the AARP — formerly called the American Association of Retired Persons, but now known by just that acronym.

“You’re also only one of three rural communities to get this designation,” Hensley advised. “This designation is good for three years.”

While the AARP is best known as an interest group focusing on issues affecting the elderly, the community livability/fitness aspect it recognizes is not just geared toward older residents but everyone.

“This is not about a specific age — age friendly is for all ages,” explained Hensley, AARP’s associate state director for the Triad region.

That certainly includes senior citizens who take advantage of local recreational resources and also the mom pushing a jogging stroller, the AARP representative added when presenting a recertification document to local officials during a city commissioners meeting earlier this month.

“This is promoting your walkability, mobility, no matter how you get around,” Hensley said.

Multiple factors involved

The criteria for being an official age-friendly community involves several elements.

“Specifically in Mount Airy, the first thing going for you is your trail system,” Hensley said of the Granite City Greenway that includes 6.6 miles of pathways for walking, jogging and cycling.

The AARP provided Mount Airy with one of its Livable Communities grants in 2019 to help support the enhancement and expansion of the city greenway network, Hensley reminded.

Its existence serves to encourage exercise while also reducing health disparities, he said. “So you’re promoting wellness.”

Hensley also praised the high percentage of local citizens who are members of Reeves Community Center in proportion to the municipality’s population — 2,500 compared to slightly more than 10,000.

“That is unbelievable.”

Mount Airy’s recreational offerings tie in well with its tourism program, according to Hensley, with its “good connection” to the local hospital also a factor.

He further mentioned efforts under way to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.

Mount Airy has been in the Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities since 2020, with Hensley crediting then-city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis with spearheading that involvement.

“He has championed this work,” the AARP associate director said of Lewis, who became assistant city manager last winter.

Hensley says this community’s livability program has become a model for others.

“There’s a lot of buzz about Mount Airy,” he said. “And we (AARP officials) are just so abundantly proud of the city of Mount Airy.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.