Master Gardener online free webinars coming up

October 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

A rain garden can be home to a number of flowers and plants.

The Surry County Extension Master Gardeners will be holding two Lunch and Learn seminars over the next two months: Creating a Rain Garden and Holiday Wreaths Made From Your Garden.

Rain gardens are shallow depressions in a landscape that captures water and holds it a short time. Runoff water is captured and infiltrates into the soil.

“Not only are they beneficial but they can be created to be attractive in the landscape,” webinar organizers said.

The Rain Garden webinar is slated for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m.

Holiday Wreaths Made From Your Garden is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m.

Both seminars are web-based. For more information on the seminars, or how to participate, visit https://www.facebook.com/surrymastergardners/