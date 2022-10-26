Youth earns Eagle Scout rank

October 26, 2022 Mount Airy News Community, News 0

Nolan Richard Haynes recently earned his Eagle Scout rank by constructing a Bell Memorial at Highland Park Baptist Church. The brick structure holds the original church bell with brick from the original sanctuary incorporated in the structure.

Nolan sold time capsules for his fundraiser; the capsules will be opened at the new sanctuary’s 100th anniversary in 2094. The capsules will be placed inside the memorial during the church’s homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Nolan earned his Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 595 and now serves as an assistant scout master with Boy Scout Troop 556. He is the son of Rick and Lisa Haynes and a 2022 graduate of Mount Airy High School.

Nolan was honored to be able to contribute and provide this service for his home church. He would like to thank his fellow scouts, leaders, friends, and his church family for their help, support, and contributions.