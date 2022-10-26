Pilot Mountain to host ghostly walking tour

October 26, 2022 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy has plenty of chilling, dark tales of the paranormal and unexplained — and the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has been keeping those stories alive with its ghost tour series for years.

What might catch folks by surprise is that just down the road Pilot Mountain has a few otherworldly legends — and not all deal with lingering spirits of the dearly departed.

“There are people in downtown Pilot Mountain who have seen Big Foot,” said Emily Morgan, who serves as guest services manager for the Mount Airy museum. “There are people who have reported sightings.”

She also said local legend has it that an ancient race — called the Moon-Eyed people — inhabit Pilot Knob. Or more specifically, live inside of Pilot Knob.

There are a number of accounts of the Moon-Eyed people, a purported race of short, bearded, white-skinned individuals who lived in Appalachia long before European settlers arrived, when they were driven from the area by the Cherokee nation.

Whether they exist or not, whether Big Foot is real and visiting Pilot Mountain, might be up for debate during the planned ghost tours.

Then again, maybe the creatures will put in an appearance and eliminate all doubt?

Only those taking the tour will know for sure.

Morgan, who volunteers with the Pilot Mountain Tourism Authority, said she and other folks in Pilot Mountain have been talking about the possibility of ghost tours in Pilot Mountain for several months.

“We’ve been doing the ones in Mount Airy for years,” she said of the museum’s involvement. “We’ve got a good format, so we’re working with them, putting our format with some of Pilot Mountain stories to see how things go.”

The Mount Airy tours typically run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, beginning in May and ending in November — this year they are slated to run until Nov. 12. Typically, she said there are two tours each evening, each one accommodating 20 people.

The Pilot Mountain tours will be done on two evenings — Oct. 28 and Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. each day. Dan Terry, a Pilot Mountain resident who has published several books on the paranormal, will be leading the tours. Morgan said these are a bit of a test run, to see if a longer schedule of ghost tours might be put in place next year.

The tour will last about an hour, and those taking part should be able to walk and stand for that long. The cost is $20. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WalkPilotTours/ To make reservations, call Morgan at 336-786-4478, extension 229, or email eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org

“We’re excited to share more local history and to be partnering with Downtown Pilot Mountain,” Morgan said. “Come out and see it.“