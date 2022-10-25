Shoals second graders attend Ag Adventures Day

Shoals Elementary School second grade students along with their teachers. Klaudia Simmons, Carmen Chamberlain and Summer Kreeger, pose for a photo while attend the Surry County Schools Ag Adventures Day. (Submitted photo)

Shoals Elementary School second graders recently attended the second Annual Surry County Schools Ag Adventures Day at Veteran’s Park in Mount Airy.

The students got to experience hands-on activities and informational presentations on Surry County agricultural commodities. Some of the commodities included soy, honey, dairy, Christmas trees, cattle, goats, sheep, horses, and hogs.

The activities were led by a volunteer or member of each high school’s FFA.