White Plains Elementary students hold living wax museum

October 25, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Grayson Felts dressed as Blackbeard.

Submitted photo

<p>Emily McBride dressed as Dolly Madison.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

At White Plains Elementary School, Casey Hiatt’s fourth graders decided to make a few of their history lessons come to life by making their own living wax museum.

Fourth graders social studies curriculum in ths state focuses on North Carolina history. These students researched famous North Carolinians and presented their information to other students and family members at the museum.