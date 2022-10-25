City continues MSD contract with MAD

Herman Heil speaks in favor of Mount Airy Downtown Inc. during a public hearing preceding the city commissioners’ unanimous decision to award a contract to that organization to oversee a special tax district in place there.

The non-profit group Mount Airy Downtown (MAD) Inc. will continue to manage a special tax district in place for the central business district through a unanimous vote by the city commissioners.

They took that action during a meeting last Thursday night, when a large crowd of MAD supporters was on hand to witness what they hoped would be a continuing relationship between it and the city government — which indeed transpired.

About 10 people spoke in favor of that during a public hearing preceding the vote regarding Mount Airy’s Municipal Service District (MSD).

The Municipal Service District is made up of properties in the downtown area on which a special tax is levied in addition to regular city property taxes. The extra tax is now being assessed at the rate of 21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, while the property tax rate is 60 cents per $100.

Those extra revenues are collected in order to support improvements in the MSD which are beneficial to all its taxpayers, such as public parking and other facilities.

Mount Airy’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began on July 1, calls for MSD appropriations of $115,250. That district has been in place since the 1970s.

State law allows a city to contract with private agencies to provide services within such districts, including management and administration of the special tax and specifying how proceeds from it are to be used.

Mount Airy Downtown Inc. has filled that role in recent years, and with its present contract with the city up for renewal, made a bid to continue doing so for the next five years — while facing no competition.

“Just one proposal was received,” City Manager Stan Farmer said of solicitation efforts.

A resolution approved Thursday night by the commissioners to again tap Mount Airy Downtown for the MSD services through the execution of a contract states that the agreement will expire on Jan. 30, 2027.

MAD efforts lauded

Despite no other entity coming forward to vie for the MSD pact, the content of Thursday night’s meeting made it seem as if that were the case.

The issue involving Mount Airy Downtown dominated the meeting, which included a lengthy PowerPoint presentation by Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of that organization detailing its accomplishments in the district since 2013.

During that period, 96 facade improvements have occurred along with 37 building rehabilitations being completed, 26 public improvement projects, 43 businesses created and 17 business expansions.

Downtown Mount Airy now has an occupancy rate of 96 percent — with only five commercial vacancies not including the former Spencer’s textile mill complex.

In addition, there have been 90 new housing units, $33.6 million in private investment tracked and 55 percent growth in taxable building and property value of the Municipal Service District (from $33.7 million to $55.3 million).

Morrison further noted various art-related projects being added with MAD support, including Canteen Alley where an old Coca-Cola mural was restored, Melva’s Alley, the Whittling Wall and two other murals honoring The Easter Brothers and Andy Griffith.

A special arts and entertainment district also was created on Market Street, which emerged during the pandemic when businesses were struggling.

More recently, new restrooms were added in the 400 block of North Main Street, among other improvements under MAD’s watch.

Various speakers praised the growth of the downtown section in recent years during the public hearing. This included multiple individuals saying they believe developments such as new nighttime entertainment offerings there are prompting more young people to live in Mount Airy rather than migrating to other places.

Another person commenting was Randy Collins, president and CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, who has 35 years of experience in chamber work here and elsewhere.

Collins indicated that one only needs to compare downtown Mount Airy with its counterparts in other places to gauge the scene locally — one that is thriving.

“I have been in communities where the downtown is dying,” he said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.