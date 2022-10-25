Police reports

October 24, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man encountered during a civil disturbance call in Mount Airy during the weekend ended up being jailed without privilege of bond when it was discovered that he was wanted on various auto larceny and other charges in multiple counties, according to city police reports.

Charles Michael Swift, 54, of 1316 Grove Lane, came into contact with police Saturday night at his residence. A brief investigation revealed Swift to be the subject of unserved warrants which totaled 10 charges altogether, arrest records show.

This includes five felonies filed in Rockingham County in September and August of this year: larceny of a motor vehicle and four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. An order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County also had been issued for Smith on Sept. 23 and he further is facing a charge of injury to personal property and three counts of misdemeanor larceny, for which no jurisdiction was listed.

Swift is scheduled to appear in a Rockingham County court on Nov. 28.

• An earlier civil disturbance call last Wednesday led to the arrest of Jonas Garcia, 26, of 109 Mobile Way “C” on a felony probation violation, charges of assault on a female and two counts of assault on a child under 12 and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Garcia was encountered by officers at the home of his mother on Worth Street.

The probation violation had been been filed on Aug. 17 and the assault charges on June 30. Jenita Renee Hughes of Austin Drive is listed as a complainant. No date was given for the arrest order regarding the missed court appearance.

Garcia was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $21,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Nov. 1.

• Police learned on Oct. 9 of a break-in that occurred at a residence on Virginia Street in September which netted the theft of property valued at nearly $5,000.

Stolen were a 9mm Beretta Model 92 handgun, black in color with brown grips, and a Zeno black and silver watch. The items were valued at $4,798 altogether.

The victims of the crime were identified as Kenneth Andrew Pippin and Corrie Alexis Mayhew, both of Hillsville, Virginia.

• The Andy Griffith Parkway Inn on U.S. 52-South was the scene of an assault on Sept. 29, when Lindsay Duncan Buentello of Lexington told police that a known individual struck her in the face with his hand. The case was still under investigation at last report.