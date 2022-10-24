County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback

The Ottenweller Building located on Technology Lane in Mount Airy was previously home to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. The county previously approved funds to renovated the Ottenweller space to accommodate YVEDDI, but the commissioners were notified this funding could not move forward. County Manager Chris Knopf said the county will still seek to help YVEDDI relocate to a space better suited to their needs. for renovations to be made to the building that would allow her nonprofit to move from the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center to the Ottenweller Building.
Ryan Kelly | The News
The Surry County Board of County Commissioners in September signed off on a plan to fund renovations that would help the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District (YVEDDI) relocate its services.
The board learned this month that plan is off, at least for now, because public money can’t be used if it is renovating and improving a for-profit enterprise — in this case, the owner of the building wehre YVEDDI officials hoped to relocated.
Last week the public was advised that such funding of county money into a renovation project of a privately owned building would not be permitted when Commissioner Larry Johnson asked without preamble at the end of the meeting, “Why can’t county funds be used to support YVEDDI?”
Proposed had been moving YVEDDI services from the L.H. Jones Family Resource Center to the 16,000 square foot Ottenweller Company Inc. building off Technology Lane in Mount Airy that was the former home of Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care.
The board approved $400,000 to fund the necessary renovations that would have converted the existing space into smaller interior offices and classrooms. Ottenweller Company officials also offered to cover the costs of some of the work and had offered the county a favorable lease rate as a means by which the county could recoup funding the renovations to the building.
County Manager Chris Knopf answered that there was simply no way around it, using public dollars to fund private renovation work would not be permitted. He said that did not mean the county was unwilling to help YVEDDI and offered that the county would investigate ways to aid the nonprofit organization in hastening a move from the aging resource center to a new location.
YVEDDI Director Kathy Payne said Commissioner Larry Johnson notified her of the funding hurdles but that the county would still look for a way to help.
For their part Ottenweller officials made it clear that they are committed to the project and the goals of YVEDDI. “I think it is important that the residents of Mount Airy and Surry County are aware of the ongoing commitment the Ottenweller family has made to the area,” Gary Ottenweller said.
“From our perspective, this isn’t just another real estate lease transaction. It is an investment in assisting YVEDDI in making the local community stronger and more stable. We strongly believe that our business can only be successful when the community at large is growing and thriving. That is why we are so excited to be partnering with YVEDDI in making this move a reality,” he said.
The Ottenweller Company has offered a reduction by one third of the fair market rent value offered to YVEDDI to relocate. They have offered YVEDDI a structured lease of ten years with another five-year renewal built in, “So that YVEDDI can be confident that they will have the needed space and infrastructure to execute their critical mission of community support and development.”
Payne said that YVEDDI has looked for other spaces that would fit the bill, but that the Ottenweller space remains their goal.
In other board news:
– Christmas will come early for many Surry County nonprofits as Knopf advised the commissioners that due to regulatory and reporting changes that the county will release the remaining Invest in Surry funds earmarked for local nonprofits now – rather than next year.
The board approved “to release the final payment of the nonprofit awards now instead of waiting until Feb. 23. This change will facilitate better flow for the nonprofits to start projects that will require payment at completion, which in some cases is scheduled to occur before Feb. 23.”
– The board approved Vickie Ramey to replace Angie Casstevens on the Skull Camp Fire Relief Fund Board
– Corey George has resigned from the County Planning and Zoning Board. Knopf advised the commissioners to hold off on naming a replacement to that board as there is discussion on reducing the number of seats on the county planning and zoning board.
– County Manager Chris Knopf noted that an additional 18 county vehicles have been placed on the surplus property list. Many of the vehicles ended their tour of duty with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and include several Dodge Chargers and Chevy Impalas as well as three Ford F-150s. One vehicle is being repurposed for a new life at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport while the rest will be listed for auction by Rogers Realty of Mount Airy.
– Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern joined the commissioners to inform that county EMS have been participating in a study on automated external defibrillators (AED), public CPR interventions, and early detections of cardiac arrest in conjunction with Duke University.
According to the study there are more than 400,000 heart attacks that happen annually outside of hospitals. Outside hospital cardiac arrests have a survival rate of less than 10%.
Surry County is aiding in the study seeking to help strengthen cardiac arrest survival by identifying early recognition of a cardiac emergency, delivery of care, and defibrillation access. Studies have shown that there is a 10% decrease in survival for every minute of delay to defibrillation, so “saving even one or two minutes could save many lives” researchers say.
Christopher Granger, MD, director of the Cardiac Care Unit at Duke University Medical Center said the goal of the study is to assess “community interventions to improved survival from OHCA. If we’re successful, this will provide compelling evidence to guide how care is provided around the country to improve survival from cardiac arrest.”
Across the state 62 counties are participating in the ongoing study to gauge how community interventions such as CPR, AED, 911 dispatch response, and first responder treatment for heart attacks happening outside of controlled medical settings can impact survivability.
Researchers say, “The goal is to have more patients… treated by bystander CPR and early defibrillation,” to improve against that low percentage survival rate of such cardiac arrests.
It was fitting that Southern would explain the county’s involvement in the study prior to joining with the commissioners to recognize Surry County EMS LifeSavers.
Being recognized for five lives saved were Dylan Moats, Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews. Recognized for ten saved lives were Scott Gambill, Chris Draughn, and Luke Stevens.
Kevin Hodges was commended by the commissioners for his hard work and dedication in service to the citizens of Surry County and for having had saved 25 lives.
With his voice cracking with emotion, Commissioner Mark Marion offered thanks to the county EMS staff saying that when county residents dial 911, they can feel confident that they are “getting the best of the best.”
“Our paramedics, like our firefighters and law enforcement, are put in very dangerous situations at certain times and don’t think twice before rushing in to save lives,” he said. “We can’t say thank you enough.”